ICC to convince PCB for hybrid model Champions Trophy with extra incentives

The controversy around the hosting model of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 still continues, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuses to hold the tournament in a hybrid format to assist India’s participation after their government refused to send the team to Pakistan, citing security concerns for the players. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC), as per the latest report, is planning to offer the PCB extra monetary incentives to persuade them to hold the tournament in a hybrid model.

India's refusal to travel to Pakistan causes scheduling delay

The schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy remains uncertain after India informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its inability to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event.

ALSO READ: ICC awaits PCB's decision on conducting Champions Trophy in hybrid model The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the ICC to hold India’s matches in the UAE. They also proposed that the final could be held in Dubai if India qualifies. However, the PCB has so far resisted these offers, arguing that all participating nations, except India, are ready to play in Pakistan, and they will not change the model for just one team.

PCB firm on hosting Champions Trophy in Pakistan

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has refrained from commenting on the delay but has reiterated that the Champions Trophy will take place as scheduled in Pakistan. "All preparations, including construction work at Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi stadiums, are progressing on time," a PCB official confirmed.

ICC meeting to discuss solutions

The ICC executive board is set to convene on Tuesday to resolve the contentious issue. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has maintained its stance on hosting the event in Pakistan, rejecting proposals for a hybrid model.

As per reports, the PCB is being offered additional financial incentives to break the impasse. One of the sources in the ICC said, "A clear picture will emerge after the virtual meeting of board representatives on Tuesday, where the tournament's format will be finalised."

PCB demands Lahore-hosted marquee matches

The PCB has proposed that even under a hybrid model, key matches such as the India-Pakistan group-stage clash and the final should be held in Lahore. This demand has faced stiff opposition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which insists that India's matches, including a potential final, be held in Dubai.