Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Rohit set to play, Rahul hopeful for Adelaide Test return

IND vs AUS: Rohit set to play, Rahul hopeful for Adelaide Test return

Rohit had missed the opener of the five-match series, which India won by 295 runs here on Monday

KL Rahul
KL Rahul
Press Trust of India Perth
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KL Rahul is aware that he will not be opening for India in the second Test against Australia as captain Rohit Sharma will "obviously walk in" but the elegant batter is hopeful he will feature in the playing XI in Adelaide next week.

Rohit had missed the opener of the five-match series, which India won by 295 runs here on Monday. However, the skipper has already joined the tourists and will return to open the innings in the day/night second Test, starting from December 6.

In Rohit's absence, Rahul, who bats in the middle-order, was promoted to the top where he recorded scores of 26 and 77.

"He'll obviously walk in," Rahul told Seven Cricket when asked about his spot in the batting order when Rohit returns.

"I mean, look, it's, it's, we'll have to wait and see. I'm sure the captain and the coach have it sorted in their heads," Rahul said ahead of play on the fourth day at Optus Stadium.

"And we're just focused on today at the moment, and trying to get the seven wickets that are left, and then think about Adelaide when it comes and, yeah, hopefully get a chance in Adelaide," he added.

More From This Section

SMAT 2024: Shami's heroics seal Bengal win; Rinku powers UP to success

ICC to convince PCB for hybrid model Champions Trophy with extra incentives

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test Day 4: Bumrah's men thrash Aussies by 295 runs

IND vs AUS: Watch Rohit bats in nets for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide

PAK vs ZIM: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in rain-affected ODI opener on Sunday

Shubman Gill, who fractured his thumb ahead of the first Test, is also expected to be match fit for the second game and it will be interesting to see how the Indian team lines up in Adelaide. 

Rahul played one of his most defensive knocks while stitching a 201-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second innings and put India in the driver's seat.

Talking about their partnership Rahul said, "Yeah, initially, I think he was a bit nervous, and so was I. Obviously, opening the batting on this pitch is a bit tricky. We saw that in the first innings as well.

"The first 30-35 overs with a new ball is a real challenge, and that was our challenge as an opening pair, to see how we can handle those first 20-30 overs and get the ball to soften up a little bit and get it older, and then really enjoy our batting.

"And that's what we did. And I enjoyed batting with Yashasvi batted really well, took on the bowling. Really good batting with him, and really happy that we could get a partnership that magical."  Jaiswal brought up his fourth Test century -- and his maiden ton in Australia -- with an audacious uppercut. Rahul revealed that the young batter had always intended to play that shot, provided he spotted the bouncer early enough.

"He kept telling me that, you know, the if he sees the bouncer early, he's going to try and ramp over the keeper, and that was part of his batting plan all throughout, all throughout the innings, not just when he was on 95 so I think he saw the ball really well. And I don't think he tried to hit it to fine leg.

"He tried to hit it over third man, but yeah, he was happy that it went, went away. And, yeah, it was, he was really, really happy that he got the 100. It's very special for any player to get his first overseas 100.

"He's been in great form for the last 15-18, months, ever since he's debuted for Team India, he has been one of our top scorers. And to come away from home and score your first 100 is obviously very special. And he was very happy.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WTC 2025 full schedule and qualification scenario for top five teams

India knocks Australia off the top of WTC points table in 2023-25 cycle

IND vs AUS: India records its biggest-ever win over Australia in Australia

India creates history with 1st win over Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium

IND vs AUS 1st Test highlights: A historic win against all odds | VIDEOS

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamK L Rahul

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story