When will Champions Trophy schedule be released? ICC board meets on Nov 29

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The powerful board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will convene virtually on November 29 to finalise the much-delayed schedule for the Champions Trophy, which is slated to be held in Pakistan in February-March next year.
 
India’s stance delays Champions Trophy schedule
 
The delay stems from India’s refusal to play in Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions. India last toured Pakistan in 2008, before the Mumbai terror attacks.
 
Proposal for hybrid model under discussion
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a hybrid model, with India’s matches being played in a third country. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not agreed to this arrangement. 
 

Champions Trophy 2025 participating teams

  • India
  • Pakistan (host)
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Bangladesh
  • South Africa
  • Afghanistan
  • England

  ICC seeks resolution before leadership change
 
An ICC spokesperson confirmed the board's plans to meet, stating, “The ICC board will meet on November 29 to discuss the Champions Trophy schedule.” The meeting holds added significance as it precedes BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s assumption of the ICC chairman role on December 1.
 
Pushing for consensus
 
With Shah and other board members keen to resolve the matter ahead of the leadership transition, the virtual meeting is expected to play a critical role in shaping the tournament's future.  (With PTI inputs)

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy India cricket team Australia cricket team Pakistan cricket team England cricket team New Zealand cricket team Bangladesh cricket team South Africa cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

