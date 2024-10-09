Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history

England batter Joe Root pipped Alastair Cook to become the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history. Root achieved the milestone during the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (October 9).
Root surpassed Alastair Cook's 12,472 runs with a straight-driven boundary before lunch to reach 72 at the break and guided England to a brisk 232-2 in 45 overs.
|Top 10 highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|Hundred
|Fifty
|Ducks
|Fours
|Sixes
|Joe Root
|2012-2024
|147*
|23
|12486
|254
|50.96
|34
|65
|12
|1349
|44
|AN Cook
|2006-2018
|161
|16
|12472
|294
|45.35
|33
|57
|9
|1442
|11
|GA Gooch
|1975-1995
|118
|6
|8900
|333
|42.58
|20
|46
|13
|1079
|25
|AJ Stewart
|1990-2003
|133
|21
|8463
|190
|39.54
|15
|45
|14
|1121
|10
|DI Gower
|1978-1992
|117
|18
|8231
|215
|44.25
|18
|39
|7
|979
|10
|KP Pietersen
|2005-2014
|104
|8
|8181
|227
|47.28
|23
|35
|10
|985
|81
|G Boycott
|1964-1982
|108
|23
|8114
|246*
|47.72
|22
|42
|10
|765+
|8
|MA Atherton
|1989-2001
|115
|7
|7728
|185*
|37.69
|16
|46
|20
|904
|4
|IR Bell
|2004-2015
|118
|24
|7727
|235
|42.69
|22
|46
|14
|919
|39
|MC Cowdrey
|1954-1975
|114
|15
|7624
|182
|44.06
|22
|38
|9
|708+
|13
Root is now fifth on the all-time list of test run-scorers behind Sachin Tendulkar's leading 15,921.
|Top 10 highest run-scorer in Test cricket history
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2013
|200
|33
|15921
|248*
|53.78
|51
|68
|14
|2058+
|69
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1995-2012
|168
|29
|13378
|257
|51.85
|41
|62
|17
|1509
|73
|JH Kallis (ICC/SA)
|1995-2013
|166
|40
|13289
|224
|55.37
|45
|58
|16
|1488
|97
|R Dravid (ICC/IND)
|1996-2012
|164
|32
|13288
|270
|52.31
|36
|63
|8
|1654
|21
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012-2024
|147*
|23
|12490
|254
|50.97
|34
|65
|12
|1349
|44
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2006-2018
|161
|16
|12472
|294
|45.35
|33
|57
|9
|1442
|11
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|2000-2015
|134
|17
|12400
|319
|57.4
|38
|52
|11
|1491
|51
|BC Lara (ICC/WI)
|1990-2006
|131
|6
|11953
|400*
|52.88
|34
|48
|17
|1559
|88
|S Chanderpaul (WI)
|1994-2015
|164
|49
|11867
|203*
|51.37
|30
|66
|15
|1285
|36
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|1997-2014
|149
|15
|11814
|374
|49.84
|34
|50
|15
|1387
|61