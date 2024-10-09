Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history

England batter Joe Root pipped Alastair Cook to become the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history. Root achieved the milestone during the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (October 9).





Top 10 highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history Player Span Matches NO Runs HS Ave Hundred Fifty Ducks Fours Sixes Joe Root 2012-2024 147* 23 12486 254 50.96 34 65 12 1349 44 AN Cook 2006-2018 161 16 12472 294 45.35 33 57 9 1442 11 GA Gooch 1975-1995 118 6 8900 333 42.58 20 46 13 1079 25 AJ Stewart 1990-2003 133 21 8463 190 39.54 15 45 14 1121 10 DI Gower 1978-1992 117 18 8231 215 44.25 18 39 7 979 10 KP Pietersen 2005-2014 104 8 8181 227 47.28 23 35 10 985 81 G Boycott 1964-1982 108 23 8114 246* 47.72 22 42 10 765+ 8 MA Atherton 1989-2001 115 7 7728 185* 37.69 16 46 20 904 4 IR Bell 2004-2015 118 24 7727 235 42.69 22 46 14 919 39 MC Cowdrey 1954-1975 114 15 7624 182 44.06 22 38 9 708+ 13 Root surpassed Alastair Cook's 12,472 runs with a straight-driven boundary before lunch to reach 72 at the break and guided England to a brisk 232-2 in 45 overs.

