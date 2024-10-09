Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history

Joe Root is now fifth on the all-time list of test run-scorers behind Sachin Tendulkar's leading 15,921.

Anish Kumar
Oct 09 2024
England batter Joe Root pipped Alastair Cook to become the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history. Root achieved the milestone during the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (October 9). 

Root surpassed Alastair Cook's 12,472 runs with a straight-driven boundary before lunch to reach 72 at the break and guided England to a brisk 232-2 in 45 overs.

Top 10 highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history
Player Span Matches NO Runs HS Ave Hundred Fifty Ducks Fours Sixes
Joe Root 2012-2024 147* 23 12486 254 50.96 34 65 12 1349 44
AN Cook 2006-2018 161 16 12472 294 45.35 33 57 9 1442 11
GA Gooch 1975-1995 118 6 8900 333 42.58 20 46 13 1079 25
AJ Stewart 1990-2003 133 21 8463 190 39.54 15 45 14 1121 10
DI Gower 1978-1992 117 18 8231 215 44.25 18 39 7 979 10
KP Pietersen 2005-2014 104 8 8181 227 47.28 23 35 10 985 81
G Boycott 1964-1982 108 23 8114 246* 47.72 22 42 10 765+ 8
MA Atherton 1989-2001 115 7 7728 185* 37.69 16 46 20 904 4
IR Bell 2004-2015 118 24 7727 235 42.69 22 46 14 919 39
MC Cowdrey 1954-1975 114 15 7624 182 44.06 22 38 9 708+ 13

Top 10 highest run-scorer in Test cricket history
Player Span Mat NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 0 4s 6s
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 33 15921 248* 53.78 51 68 14 2058+ 69
RT Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 29 13378 257 51.85 41 62 17 1509 73
JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 40 13289 224 55.37 45 58 16 1488 97
R Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996-2012 164 32 13288 270 52.31 36 63 8 1654 21
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2024 147* 23 12490 254 50.97 34 65 12 1349 44
AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 161 16 12472 294 45.35 33 57 9 1442 11
KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 134 17 12400 319 57.4 38 52 11 1491 51
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2006 131 6 11953 400* 52.88 34 48 17 1559 88
S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 164 49 11867 203* 51.37 30 66 15 1285 36
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 149 15 11814 374 49.84 34 50 15 1387 61

England cricket team England vs Pakistan Test Cricket

Oct 09 2024

