New Zealand Test squad vs India announced: Williamson ruled out of 1st Test

New Zealand senior batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first Test against India on Wednesday (October 9) due to groin strain. India is set to host New Zealand for three-match Test series, starting October 16 in Bengaluru.

In a press release New Zealand cricket board said that Williamson experience dis confort during the second Test in Sri Lanka and now he has to undergo rehabilitation before joining the BlackCaps for the second Test in Pune. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury. We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour. While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series," said Sam Wells, New Zealand selector.

In the absence of Williamson's expertise to tackle the spinners, Kiwis chances to give a match to Rohit Sharma's Team India, who is on a record-extending 18 series win at home, are severly dented and so do the World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification chances.

Kane Williamson stats



Kane Williamson career stats Batting Career Summary Format Matches Innings Not Outs Runs Highest scorre Average Strike rate 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 102 180 17 8881 251 54.48 51.43 32 6 35 982 26 ODI 165 157 16 6811 148 48.3 81.39 13 0 45 624 55 T20I 93 90 12 2575 95 33.01 122.97 0 0 18 245 58 IPL 79 77 17 2128 89 35.47 125.62 0 0 18 185 64 Bowling Career Summary Format M Inn B Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W Test 102 67 2151 1207 30 4-44 4-44 3.37 40.23 71.7 0 0 ODI 165 65 1467 1310 37 4-22-Apr 4-22 5.36 35.41 39.65 0 0 T20I 93 12 118 164 6 2-16 2-16 8.34 27.33 19.67 0 0 IPL 79 2 18 31 0 0/7 0/7 10.33 0 0 0 0

Who replaced Kane Williamson in New Zealand squad?

Mark Chapman replaced Williamson in New Zealand squad for the first Test and he would remain with the team for the next two matches in Pune and Mumbai.

Mark Chapman has not played any Test match. However, he has representated New Zealand in limited-overs cricket. In first-clash cricket, 30-year-old Chapman has amassed six centuries, including one against India A in 2020. His average in first-class cricket is 41.9.



Mark Chapman Stats



Mark Chapman Career Stats Batting & Fielding Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct ODIs 23 20 3 486 124* 28.58 445 109.21 2 0 40 18 4 T20Is 76 68 14 1548 104* 28.66 1167 132.64 1 8 133 57 26 FC 44 77 8 2954 146 42.81 4791 61.65 6 17 393 33 38 List A 83 77 10 2808 157 41.91 2904 96.69 7 14 263 67 33 T20s 167 150 25 3364 104* 26.91 2515 133.75 2 20 293 121 59 Bowling Format Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w ODIs 23 - - - - - - - - - - - - T20Is 76 7 84 99 4 1-9 1-9 24.75 7.07 21 0 0 0 FC 44 12 366 246 1 1-60 1/105 246 4.03 366 0 0 0 List A 83 26 611 650 14 3-41 Mar-41 46.42 6.38 43.6 0 0 0 T20s 167 39 491 652 22 3-22 3-22 29.63 7.96 22.3 0 0 0

New Zealand Captain for Test series in India

Tom Latham took the captaincy from Tim Southee, who resigned after the first Test defeat from Sri Lanka last month. Latham would continue to lead the Kiwis during the India Test series.

Latham stats

Tom Latham Career Stats Batting & Fielding Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St Tests 82 146 6 5518 264* 39.41 11731 47.03 13 29 625 19 96 0 ODIs 147 134 17 4099 145* 35.03 4782 85.71 7 24 346 57 125 15 T20Is 26 23 3 516 65* 25.8 474 108.86 0 3 42 8 15 4 FC 160 277 18 11071 264* 42.74 22160 49.95 26 60 1321 41 217 1 List A 230 210 26 6634 145* 36.05 7709 86.05 10 39 612 85 205 22 T20s 103 93 7 2547 110 29.61 1934 131.69 1 17 213 90 49 6

