New Zealand Test squad vs India announced: Williamson ruled out of 1st Test

New Zealand senior batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first Test against India on Wednesday (October 9) due to groin strain. India is set to host New Zealand for three-match Test series, starting October 16 in Bengaluru.
In a press release New Zealand cricket board said that Williamson experience dis confort during the second Test in Sri Lanka and now he has to undergo rehabilitation before joining the BlackCaps for the second Test in Pune.
"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury. We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour. While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series," said Sam Wells, New Zealand selector.
In the absence of Williamson's expertise to tackle the spinners, Kiwis chances to give a match to Rohit Sharma's Team India, who is on a record-extending 18 series win at home, are severly dented and so do the World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification chances.
Who replaced Kane Williamson in New Zealand squad?
Mark Chapman replaced Williamson in New Zealand squad for the first Test and he would remain with the team for the next two matches in Pune and Mumbai.
Mark Chapman has not played any Test match. However, he has representated New Zealand in limited-overs cricket. In first-clash cricket, 30-year-old Chapman has amassed six centuries, including one against India A in 2020. His average in first-class cricket is 41.9.
Mark Chapman Stats
Mark Chapman Career Stats
Batting & Fielding
Format
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave
BF
SR
100s
50s
4s
6s
Ct
ODIs
23
20
3
486
124*
28.58
445
109.21
2
0
40
18
4
T20Is
76
68
14
1548
104*
28.66
1167
132.64
1
8
133
57
26
FC
44
77
8
2954
146
42.81
4791
61.65
6
17
393
33
38
List A
83
77
10
2808
157
41.91
2904
96.69
7
14
263
67
33
T20s
167
150
25
3364
104*
26.91
2515
133.75
2
20
293
121
59
Bowling
Format
Mat
Inns
Balls
Runs
Wkts
BBI
BBM
Ave
Econ
SR
4w
5w
10w
ODIs
23
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
T20Is
76
7
84
99
4
1-9
1-9
24.75
7.07
21
0
0
0
FC
44
12
366
246
1
1-60
1/105
246
4.03
366
0
0
0
List A
83
26
611
650
14
3-41
Mar-41
46.42
6.38
43.6
0
0
0
T20s
167
39
491
652
22
3-22
3-22
29.63
7.96
22.3
0
0
0
New Zealand Captain for Test series in India
Tom Latham took the captaincy from Tim Southee, who resigned after the first Test defeat from Sri Lanka last month. Latham would continue to lead the Kiwis during the India Test series.
Latham stats
Tom Latham Career Stats
Batting & Fielding
Format
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave
BF
SR
100s
50s
4s
6s
Ct
St
Tests
82
146
6
5518
264*
39.41
11731
47.03
13
29
625
19
96
0
ODIs
147
134
17
4099
145*
35.03
4782
85.71
7
24
346
57
125
15
T20Is
26
23
3
516
65*
25.8
474
108.86
0
3
42
8
15
4
FC
160
277
18
11071
264*
42.74
22160
49.95
26
60
1321
41
217
1
List A
230
210
26
6634
145*
36.05
7709
86.05
10
39
612
85
205
22
T20s
103
93
7
2547
110
29.61
1934
131.69
1
17
213
90
49
6
Spinners in New Zealand Test squad for India series
New Zealand picked three genuine spinners in their squad. However, Michael Bracewell wouldd return home after the first Test to attend the birth of his second child. Ish Sodhi has been picked for the 2nd and 3rd Tests.
New Zealand squad for India Test series 2024: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young
India vs New Zealand 2024 Test series 2024 full schedule