Jofra Archer's first-class comeback set to strengthen England's bowling

England skipper Ben Stokes expressed optimism about Archer's progress and revealed the pacer's eagerness to wear the whites again.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
England fast bowler Jofra Archer is poised to make his long-awaited return to First-Class cricket, having been named in Sussex’s squad for their County Championship clash against Durham starting Sunday. This marks Archer’s first red-ball appearance since May 2021, a period during which a string of injuries kept him sidelined from the longer format of the game.
 
While initial reports had left his availability uncertain, his name absent from Sussex’s initial 12-player squad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) later confirmed Archer’s inclusion. His comeback is expected to inject some much-needed depth into England’s depleted pace attack, with key quicks like Mark Wood, Olly Stone, and Gus Atkinson currently nursing injuries.
 
Archer hasn’t featured in a Test since February 2021, but he has been active in white-ball cricket, last appearing for England during the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan earlier this year.    Archer likely to return for 2nd Test vs India?
 
Archer's potential Test return could come as early as the second match of the ongoing India-England series, while Wood is reportedly eyeing a return for the fifth Test.
 
England skipper Ben Stokes expressed optimism about Archer’s progress and revealed the pacer’s eagerness to wear the whites again. “Randomly, a couple of times he would just send me a text saying, ‘Zimbabwe?'” Stokes told Sky Sports, referring to England’s dominant win at Trent Bridge. “I was like, ‘Let’s just hold it there, alright. I know you’re in a good spot right now but let’s not just rush into it.’”
 
Stokes acknowledged the tough journey Archer has endured but praised his resilience and growing readiness. “He’s obviously had a horrific time with injuries but he’s had some good amount of cricket, albeit in the white-ball formats,” Stokes said.
 
“It’s really exciting for England, but also more exciting for Jof that he’s in a position now where we’re able to have a plan in place, and hopefully him get through something to actually be considered for selection for Test cricket.”
 
Archer’s return to the red-ball game is a significant step, not only for England’s bowling unit but also for a cricketer determined to revive his Test career.

Topics :England cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs England

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

