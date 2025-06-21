Home / Cricket / News / Even the English crowd applauds Pant whenever he bats: Stuart Broad

Even the English crowd applauds Pant whenever he bats: Stuart Broad

Sanjay Manjrekar offered his own high praise, calling Pant India's greatest ever Test batter-wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant century
Rishabh Pant (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
On the second morning of the opening Test between India and England at Headingley, Rishabh Pant took centre stage with a breathtaking century that not only extended India’s dominance but also earned him a rare standing ovation from the English crowd. With India well past 400 and the conditions still favouring the batters, Pant’s knock became the talking point of the first session. His blend of patience and audacity left spectators and experts in awe. Appearing on Match Centre Live for JioHotstar, both Sanjay Manjrekar and Stuart Broad heaped praise on Pant’s brilliance, reflecting on how his innings epitomised modern Test batting, and how his sheer charisma compelled even rival fans to rise in appreciation. 

Pant’s presence: Unpredictable, exhilarating, unforgettable

Speaking after the first session, Stuart Broad described Pant’s innings as one of the most entertaining he’s witnessed from an opposition batter in England. He noted that the crowd response to Pant’s hundred was among the loudest he’d heard for a visiting player. According to Broad, Pant’s unpredictability – switching between watchful defence and audacious shots, with a few close calls thrown in – made his century “box office” material. It wasn’t just the runs, Broad said, but the theatre Pant brought to the crease that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Manjrekar hails Pant as India’s best Test keeper-batter

Sanjay Manjrekar offered his own high praise, calling Pant India’s greatest ever Test batter-wicketkeeper. He admitted he was nervous when Pant approached the 90s, referencing the many times Pant had fallen short of the three-figure mark in his career. But once he got there, Manjrekar said, even English fans stood to applaud – something he admired deeply about the cricket culture in England.

Ben Stokes continues to lead with heart and hustle

Both Broad and Manjrekar also praised Ben Stokes’ leadership with the ball. Manjrekar highlighted Stokes’ ability to create moments out of nothing, calling him a bowler in a “different league” when fully fit. Broad echoed the sentiment, saying Stokes’ refusal to accept defeat was his biggest strength. Despite limited game time this year, Stokes returned looking like England’s sharpest bowler – a positive individually, but also a reminder of how challenging the pitch might become once India’s pacers get going.

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

