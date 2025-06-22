Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah delivered when it mattered the most - Manjrekar

ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah delivered when it mattered the most - Manjrekar

Manjrekar compared Bumrah's consistent wicket-taking ability to that of Sir Richard Hadlee, New Zealand's legendary fast bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley offered a riveting display of high-quality cricket. With top performances from both sides, the contest remains finely balanced.  Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’, cricket analyst and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised the day’s standout moments, particularly Jasprit Bumrah’s crafty bowling and Ollie Pope’s determined century.  Manjrekar lauds Brumrah's bowling brilliance
 
Manjrekar highlighted Bumrah’s final over of the day as a turning point. “Ollie Pope’s hundred was crucial, but what really grabbed me was Bumrah’s last over. The way he dismissed Harry Brook on a placid surface showed the class he possesses,” Manjrekar said. “During the 2023 World Cup, Bumrah separated himself from the rest of the pace pack, and here again, he delivered when it mattered most.” 
 
 
Describing the tactical brilliance behind the dismissal, Manjrekar pointed out how Bumrah methodically set up Brook with a series of deliveries outside off-stump before unleashing a surprise bouncer. “Brook wasn’t expecting it, Bumrah hadn’t used that bouncer all innings. It was perfectly timed and brilliantly executed.”
 
Manjrekar compared Bumrah’s consistent wicket-taking ability to that of Sir Richard Hadlee, New Zealand’s legendary fast bowler. “Hadlee had that same presence, every time he had the ball, you felt a wicket was inevitable. Bumrah gives you that same feeling. It’s rare to see such mastery.”  Manjrekar on Gill and Pant's partnership

Also Read

Rishabh Pant in Leeds

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2: Pant-Bumrah shine as India keep ENG in check

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Bowlers don't hide behind the bat: Bumrah on pacers' cricket career

Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG: Bumrah explains why he didn't take India's Test captaincy

IPL 2025

Chahal to Bumrah: Check full list of highest wicket-takers in IPL history

Jasprit Bumrah

Playing all 3 formats continuously is no easy task: Jasprit Bumrah

 
The day also featured a dominant 209-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Manjrekar praised their synergy and batting prowess. “It wasn’t just the volume of runs but the ease with which they came. While Pant was more attacking, both looked in complete control. Against Ben Stokes, they were cautious, but the rest of the English attack looked toothless. Their mutual understanding and on-field communication were commendable.” 
 
Ollie Pope also earned accolades for his century. Despite an average that doesn’t reflect great consistency, Manjrekar felt this knock was special. “He’s scored centuries before, but doing it against this Indian attack, particularly in conditions that suited seamers, means a lot more. His celebration showed how much it meant to him.”
 
As the Test heads into Day 3, the battle between bat and ball promises to intensify, with India holding a slight edge thanks to Bumrah’s late breakthrough.

More From This Section

Sourav Ganguly

ENG vs IND: Ganguly urges India to capitalize on strong start at Headingley

Headingley, Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at Headingley?

Ollie Pope

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test: Pope-Duckett power England to 206 for 3 at stumps on day 3

Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope hits 2nd Test ton vs India, first repeat opponent in his list

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Playing 11

MLC 2025: New York vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah England cricket team India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon