'Just reports, not truth': Gambhir on dressing room unrest after MCG defeat

Stern words and honest conversations are a part of the game, but they don't belong in the public domain, says head coach Gambhir after reports claiming unrest in dressing room surfaces

India’s Virat Kohli with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo: PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Ahead of the Sydney Test against Australia, India head coach Gautam Gambhir cut a composed yet assertive figure at the pre-match press conference on Thursday, firmly addressing swirling rumours of unrest in the Indian dressing room. With the fifth and final Test against Australia looming, Gambhir made it clear that internal matters should remain behind closed doors.   
 
"Debates are private, not public"  
 
Gambhir dismissed reports of discord within the team as baseless speculation. "Debates between coach and player should remain in the dressing room," he emphasised. "These are just reports, not the truth. Stern words and honest conversations are a part of the game, but they don’t belong in the public domain."  
 
Performance is the only currency  
 
In his candid remarks, Gambhir underlined the ethos of accountability that drives the Indian team. "Indian cricket will remain in safe hands as long as honest people stay in the dressing room. The only thing that keeps you here is performance," he said.  

The head coach stressed the importance of frank discussions, stating, "Honesty is vital. There were honest words spoken because that is what this team is built on."  
 
Focused on strategy, not speculation  
 
Gambhir also clarified that his interactions with senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been strictly professional and centred around on-field success. "Every individual knows the areas they need to work on. Our conversations have been singularly focused on how to win Test matches," he stated.  
 
Akash Deep ruled out of Sydney Test  
 
On the injury front, Gambhir confirmed that pacer Akash Deep will miss the Sydney Test due to a stiff back, leaving a void in India's bowling attack. However, he stopped short of naming a replacement, keeping the team’s final XI under wraps.   
 
(with PTI inpurts)
First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

