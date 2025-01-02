IND vs AUS: Who will replace Akash in India's Playing 11 in Sydney Test?

As India prepares for the high-stakes fifth and final Test against Australia starting Friday, head coach Gautam Gambhir revealed that pacer Akash Deep has been unavailable for selection for Sydney Test, starting January 3, 2025. 28-year-old Akash, impressed with his grit and determination throughout the series, has been battling a stiff back which ruled him out of the decisive match.

A tale of toil and misfortune

Check latest news on Champions Trophy 2025 here Akash has been a workhorse for India, delivering 87.5 overs across the Brisbane and Sydney Tests. Despite claiming five wickets, his tally could have been far more significant if not for the multiple dropped catches off his bowling—luck, it seems, has not favoured him this series. The pounding demands of the Boxing Day Test on the unforgiving Australian pitches may have taken their toll, testing the limits of his endurance.

The unforgiving terrain

The rock-hard surfaces Down Under are notorious for their punishing impact on fast bowlers, often leading to knee, ankle, and back issues. For Akash, who has already carried a heavy workload, this may be a case of too much, too soon.

Who will replace Akash in India's Playing 11 for 5th Test?

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 5th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming As Akash is unavailable for selection, the Indian team management might bring in the raw pace of Harshit Rana or the experience and control of Prasidh Krishna. Both options offer distinct advantages, but the team management must weigh them carefully as they aim to strike the perfect balance in their playing XI for the must-win encounter.

A race against time

With the stakes sky-high and the clock ticking, Akash Deep’s fitness remains a crucial factor in India’s strategy. Will the pacer overcome the odds to feature in the series finale, or will India need to call upon a fresh face to fill the void? The answer could shape the outcome of this epic contest.