Gill in or Rohit out? India's tough Playing 11 choice for 5th Test vs AUS

As India gears up for the decisive fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, captain Rohit Sharma finds himself at a critical juncture in his career. The skipper must weigh difficult options to strengthen the team, especially after the bruising 184-run loss in the Boxing Day Test. With a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final hanging by the thinnest of threads, India's Playing XI for the Sydney Test is set to become the most debated topic ahead of the game.

Gill's return to India's Playing 11

Shubman Gill, who was left out in Melbourne to balance the India's XI, has a strong case for a return. With 866 runs in 2024, he trails only Yashasvi Jaiswal among Indian batters. Despite his exclusion, Gill’s stellar form makes his omission hard to justify, even though the team management has clarified their reasoning to him.

Balancing the XI: Rohit's tough calls

ALSO READ: India cricket schedule 2025: Team India's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is The challenge lies in finding space for Gill without compromising team balance. With Sydney’s spin-friendly pitch, Washington Sundar’s all-round abilities make him a likely choice alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Dropping a spinner for Gill could risk the team's bowling depth unless Rohit places faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s part-time leg-spin.

Also Read

Alternatively, the team could sacrifice one of the pacers—either Mohammed Siraj, who impressed at Sydney, or Akash Deep, who has struggled for breakthroughs. However, this would reduce the pace attack to just two specialists, a risky gamble in a must-win game.

Rohit stepping aside only best option for India?

The most dramatic and selfless option is for Rohit himself to step down from the XI. With a lean patch of just 31 runs in five innings and 155 in his last 14, the skipper could allow Gill to take his place while KL Rahul, a more assured opener, resumes his role at the top.

Such a decision would demand immense leadership, showcasing Rohit’s willingness to put the team’s interests above his own.

A Test of leadership

Sydney presents not just a chance for India to stay in contention for the World Test Championship final but also a test of Rohit Sharma’s leadership. Whether he opts for tactical changes or makes a personal sacrifice, the choice will define both his captaincy and India’s fortunes in this critical clash.