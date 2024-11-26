IND vs AUS: India to play tour game vs PM XI without head coach Gambhir

The Indian cricket team, heading to Canberra for a two-day tour game against Prime Minister's XI starting Saturday, November 30, is now expected to be without the services of their head coach Gautam Gambhir, as per reports. The report further stated that Gambhir has requested the BCCI to allow him to fly back home on Tuesday, November 26, due to personal reasons, and the BCCI has also accepted his request for the leave of absence..

However, Gambhir will rejoin the team before the start of the second Test of the series at Adelaide, which is a day-night pink-ball Test starting Friday, December 6.

Gambhir’s deputy

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Team needs Kohli more than he needs the team: Jasprit Bumrah In the absence of Gautam Gambhir during the two-day tour game in Canberra, his support staff are expected to oversee the coaching duties. The support staff includes assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and fielding coach T. Dilip.

Rohit’s return

More From This Section

The tour game in Canberra will mark the return of regular Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test of the series in Perth due to personal reasons. He will take over the captaincy duties from Jasprit Bumrah, who led the Indian side to a historic 295-run win in the first Test against Australia, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

He is looking sharp: David Warner

Former Aussie cricketer turned commentator David Warner, after watching Rohit Sharma hit the nets during day four of the Perth Test with the pink ball, seemed impressed by the Indian skipper's shots during the practice session. He said that the Indian captain was looking sharp and focused during the net sessions against his fellow countrymen. Warner noted that several Indian fast bowlers, including Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini, were bowling to the skipper in preparation for the pink-ball Test match starting on December 6 in Adelaide. He highlighted Rohit's impressive form and expressed enthusiasm about seeing him back in action on Australian soil.