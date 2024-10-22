Kane Williamson ruled out of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune

On Tuesday, New Zealand senior batter Kane Williamson was officially ruled out of the second Test against India, set to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Williamson, who did not travel to India due to a groin strain, is continuing his rehabilitation in New Zealand. After securing their first Test victory in India in 36 years, New Zealand are now aiming to clinch their first-ever Test series win in India as they prepare to face the hosts in the second Test, starting on October 24.





"We're monitoring Kane, and he's making progress, but he's not yet 100% fit," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead. "We're hopeful for further improvement in the coming days and for him to be available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get ready, but we will continue to take a cautious approach."