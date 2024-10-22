Jemimah's Khar Gymkhana membership revoked over father's religious events

Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues has had her honorary three-year membership at Mumbai’s prestigious Khar Gymkhana cancelled. The decision followed after her father, Ivan Rodrigues, was accused of conducting unauthorised religious activities on the club premises. The cancellation came after several club members raised objections over Ivan Rodrigues’ actions, reported The Indian Express.

Khar Gymkhana, one of Mumbai’s oldest cricket clubs, revoked the membership following its annual general body meeting held on October 20, 2024. Jemimah had been the first Indian female cricketer to receive honorary membership at the club in 2023, in recognition of her achievements on the cricket field. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The honorary three-year membership given to Ms Jemimah Rodrigues was revoked pursuant to a resolution passed by the members who attended the general meeting,” Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani stated in the report.

Allegations against Jemimah’s father



The controversy centres on Ivan Rodrigues’ alleged involvement in organising a series of religious events at the club. According to Gymkhana officials, these activities violated the club’s strict rules prohibiting religious practices. One official disclosed that Ivan, who is also a cricket coach, had used the club’s presidential hall to host 35 events over the past year and a half.

“We came to know that Jemimah Rodrigues’ father was attached to an organisation called Brother Manuel Ministries. They booked the presidential hall for almost a year and a half and held 35 events. We all know what was happening there,” said Shiv Malhotra, a member of Khar Gymkhana’s managing committee.

Malhotra also expressed concern over the nature of these gatherings, describing them as involving music, dancing, and large screens. “We hear about conversions all over the country, but it’s happening right under our nose. There was dancing, expensive music equipment, big screens. As per Khar Gymkhana’s bye-laws, Rule 4A of the constitution, the Gymkhana does not permit any religious activity,” he said.

More From This Section

Eyewitness accounts



Former Khar Gymkhana president Nitin Gadekar provided further insight into the incident, sharing that he and other members had personally witnessed one of these events. “I was informed about the ‘religious activity’ by a staff member. Me, Malhotra and a few other members went to see it. We saw the room dark, trance music was playing, and a lady said, ‘He is coming to save us’. I was surprised how Gymkhana could allow this in the first place. We protested and it was decided to cancel her membership,” Gadekar said.

About Jemimah Rodrigues



Jemimah Rodrigues, a prominent face in Indian women’s cricket, has had an impressive international career. She has represented India in three Test matches, 30 One-Day Internationals, and 104 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), amassing 235, 710, and 2,142 runs, respectively. She was also a part of India’s recent T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, though the team was eliminated during the group stages.