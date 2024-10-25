India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: India need to survive trial by spin
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India will resume from 16-1 on Day 2, trailing by 243 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Shubman Gill (10) at the crease
On Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, a batting masterclass will be needed from India as they aim to level the series on a turning track at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. Returning to Test fold after three years, off-spinner Washington Sundar delivered for the team when it mattered the most as he scalped seven wickets to bundle out the visitors for 259. New Zealand lost seven wickets for only 62 runs as Sundar triggered a batting collapse on a hot and humid Pune afternoon.
In reply, Tim Southee got rid of Rohit Sharma for a duck. Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Shubman Gill (10) survived spells of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner in the evening. But it won't be easy for the two youngsters on Day 2 with ball turning and bouncing.
Gill and Jaiswal have to maintain a balance between aggression and defence to give India a solid start in the morning.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test full scorecard India first innings scorecard
New Zealand first innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|16-1 (11 ov) CRR:1.45
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Not out
|6
|25
|1
|0
|24
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|b T Southee
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Shubman Gill
|Not out
|10
|32
|1
|0
|31.25
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|16 (1 wkts, 11 Ov) (Tap here to check IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 scorecard)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|NB
|ECO
|Tim Southee
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1.33
|William O'Rourke
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1.67
|Ajaz Patel
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1.67
|Mitchell Santner
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand 1st Inning
|259-10 (79.1 ov) CRR:3.27
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tom Latham (C)
|lbw b R Ashwin
|15
|22
|2
|0
|68.18
|Devon Conway
|c R Pant b R Ashwin
|76
|141
|11
|0
|53.9
|Will Young
|c R Pant b R Ashwin
|18
|45
|2
|0
|40
|Rachin Ravindra
|b W Sundar
|65
|105
|5
|1
|61.9
|Daryl Mitchell
|lbw b W Sundar
|18
|54
|0
|0
|33.33
|Tom Blundell (WK)
|b W Sundar
|3
|12
|0
|0
|25
|Glenn Phillips
|c R Ashwin b W Sundar
|9
|31
|0
|0
|29.03
|Mitchell Santner
|b W Sundar
|33
|51
|3
|2
|64.71
|Tim Southee
|b W Sundar
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.5
|Ajaz Patel
|b W Sundar
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|William O'Rourke
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|13 (b 8, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|259 (10 wkts, 79.1 Ov)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|No Ball
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|Akash Deep
|6
|0
|41
|0
|1
|6.83
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|24
|2
|64
|3
|0
|2.67
|Washington Sundar
|23.1
|4
|59
|7
|1
|2.55
|Ravindra Jadeja
|18
|0
|53
|0
|1
|2.94
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live telecast in India
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming in India
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
8:18 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 highlights
8:00 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 proceedings of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. As New Zealand look to win their first series in India, we will provide you live updates leading into the Day 2 action and then live score updates of India batting innings.
