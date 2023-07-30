Home / Cricket / News / Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

Kapil Dev said that the current generation of players think that they know everything and as a result do not seek help from seniors

BS Web Team New Delhi
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev lambasted young Indian cricketers for being egoistic and not seeking help from seniors. The former Indian captain did not mince his words while saying that the current crop is living in the illusion that they know everything. 

“Good thing about these players (young Indian cricketers)...is that they are very confident. The negative point is they think they know everything. I don't know how to put it better than that,” Kapil was quoted as saying in his latest interview with an English magazine. 

The World Cup winner’s remarks came after former India opener Sunil Gavaskar had earlier told an Indian daily that players like VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid used to come to him to seek help when they looked out of form in international cricket. But now no one comes. 

Kapil feels that the arrogance in young players is because of the lucrative money they are making at a young age. 

“Sometimes too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers think they know everything. That's the difference. I would say so many cricketers need help. When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can't you talk? Where is the ego? 

Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, he knows things that can change your thought," one of the finest all-rounders, who claimed 9020 runs and 687 wickets in international cricket told The Week. 

Kapil Dev on Kohli-Gambhir Drama

Speaking on the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Drama in the recent IPL, Kapil, who was the hero of the 1983 World Cup said that the onus is on the Board of Control for Cricket in India on how they want to groom the cricketers. 

“They (BCCI) have to groom players to be good citizens also. What happened between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the IPL was painful for me," said the 64-year-old. 

“My two most important people―Virat Kohli, one of the top batters in the world; Gambhir is now a member of Parliament―how can they behave in such a manner? But sportsmen lose their minds, from Pelé to Don Bradman to all people,” added Kapil. 

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

