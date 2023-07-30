Home / Cricket / News / England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement from all forms of cricket

England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement from all forms of cricket

37-year-old Broad will hang up his boots from all forms of cricket after the completion of the 5th Ashes Test, i.e. on July 30 or July 31

BS Web Team New Delhi
Stuart Broad retirement news: England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test to be his last match.

Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 12:52 AM IST
England pacer Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (July 29) after Day 3 of England vs Australia's 5th Ashes Test at The Oval in retirement. 37-year-old Broad will hang up his boots from all forms of cricket after the completion of the 5th Ashes Test.

While speaking to Skysports, Broad shocked the cricketing world with his sudden announcement of his retirement plan. 

“Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have,” Broad told Sky Sports after Stumps on day three of England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test.
 

England was 389-9 in its second innings at the end of the third day in the fifth and final test with Anderson (8) and Broad (2) at the crease following key contributions from openers Zac Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42), Ben Stokes (42) and Jonny Bairstow (78).

Broad, second highest-wicket taker for England, also told Sky Sports this would be his last test, saying "I knew I wanted to leave the game loving cricket ... I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.

WATCH Stuart Broad 600 wickets video



Stuart Broad Test career


Broad made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007 and the pacer will do down as one the greatest fast bowler. He is at the 5th spot in the list of all-time highest wicket takes in red-ball cricket.

Highest-wicket takers in Test cricket history

Bowling Career Summary
Format M Inn Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W
Test 167 308 33574 16657 602 8 for 15 11 for 121 2.98 27.7 55.77 20 3
ODI 121 121 6109 5364 178 5 for 23 5 for 23 5.27 30.1 34.32 1 0
T20I 56 55 1173 1491 65 4 for 24 4 for 24 7.63 22.9 18.05 0 0
cricbuzz

Video: When Stuart Broad hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in ICC T20I World Cup in 2007

Broad story in international cricket has been a rollar coaster, in 2007, the young Stuart Broad was hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh during a crucial match in ICC T20I World Cup.

Despite facing such humiliation, Broad ended his career as one of the best pacers cricket has ever produced.




First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

