England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement from all forms of cricket

England was 389-9 in its second innings at the end of the third day in the fifth and final test with Anderson (8) and Broad (2) at the crease following key contributions from openers Zac Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42), Ben Stokes (42) and Jonny Bairstow (78).
Broad, second highest-wicket taker for England, also told Sky Sports this would be his last test, saying "I knew I wanted to leave the game loving cricket ... I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.
Stuart Broad Test career
Broad made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007 and the pacer will do down as one the greatest fast bowler. He is at the 5th spot in the list of all-time highest wicket takes in red-ball cricket.
Highest-wicket takers in Test cricket history
|Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|M
|Inn
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Econ
|Avg
|SR
|5W
|10W
|Test
|167
|308
|33574
|16657
|602
|8 for 15
|11 for 121
|2.98
|27.7
|55.77
|20
|3
|ODI
|121
|121
|6109
|5364
|178
|5 for 23
|5 for 23
|5.27
|30.1
|34.32
|1
|0
|T20I
|56
|55
|1173
|1491
|65
|4 for 24
|4 for 24
|7.63
|22.9
|18.05
|0
|0
Video: When Stuart Broad hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in ICC T20I World Cup in 2007
Broad story in international cricket has been a rollar coaster, in 2007, the young Stuart Broad was hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh during a crucial match in ICC T20I World Cup.
Despite facing such humiliation, Broad ended his career as one of the best pacers cricket has ever produced.