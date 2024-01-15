Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi breaks Yuvraj Singh's 25-year-old record

Prakhar Chaturvedi of Karnataka scored a quadruple century against Mumbai in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy at Shivamogga, breaking former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’ s 25-year-old record. With his unbeaten 404, 16-year-old Chaturvedi became the player with the highest score in the final of the premier Under-19 tournament in India.

He went past Yuvraj’s 399, which the Punjab player had scored against Bihar in the 1999 Cooch Behar Trophy final. That Bihar team included a certain MS Dhoni

It was the match that featured in Dhoni's biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The scene has Yuvraj dominating the Bihar players and on-screen Dhoni narrating the series of events with the famous line, "Fir aaya Yuvraj Singh aur maar maar ke dhaaga khol diya."

Chaturvedi, though, did nothing less as he scored 404 off 638 balls, hitting 46 fours and three sixes. Mumbai batted first after losing the toss at the KSCA Navule Stadium. Chaturvedi, who came to bat as an opener, made partnerships with all the batters, with Harshil Dharmani scoring 169 and Karthikeya KP 72.

Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid was also part of the winning Karnataka Under-19 team, scoring 22 off 46 balls. Hardik Raj and Samarth N, batting at numbers eight and ten, also went on to score fifties while partnering with Chaturvedi.

This score by Chaturvedi is the second-highest in the history of the Cooch Behar Trophy, behind Maharashtra’s Vijay Zol, who had scored an unbeaten 451 against Assam in the 2011-12 season.

Thanks to Chaturvedi’s 404*, Karnataka declared the innings on 890/8 and won the match and the trophy on the verge of the first-innings lead.

