KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay ends in favour of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

BS Web Team New Delhi
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay ends in favour of Rajasthan

Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023
8:08 PM May 23

8:08 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Off spinners keeping it tight for Rajasthan

 
The Rajasthan Royals have employed two off-spinners Joe Root and Ravichandran Ashwin against the left-handed batting pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. At the end of eight overs, Kolkata are 50/2
 

8:04 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay ends, Kolkata struggle at 37/2

 
Kolkata Knight Riders have not been able to utilise the powerplay even a bit as they were two down and they lost both their superstars Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first six overs itself. 
 

8:02 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: This is what happened at the toss

8:01 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Boult with another strike, gets Gurbaz this time

8:00 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hetmyer with a stunning catch to get rid of Roy

7:59 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Roy with a rocking start

7:59 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Here’s the road to the final of the league

7:58 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson plays his 150th IPL match

7:57 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: The playing 11 of both the teams for tonight’s game

7:57 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: And it begins

7:40 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact Substitute Options: Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini
 

7:39 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Impact Substitute Options: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson
 

7:39 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss details

 
The toss between the Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana and the Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson took place at 07:00 pm IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It was won by Samson who decided to bowl first. 
 

7:39 PM May 23

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Must-win game for the Royals

 
The Rajasthan Royals, having lost five out of their last six games, now travel to Kolkata with an aim to win and get into the playoffs race. The Kolkata Knight Riders have been on the upscale now though with three wins in the last four games. 
 

7:35 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, taking place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Sanju SamsonIndian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsEden Gardens

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

