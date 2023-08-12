Home / Cricket / News / Laxman not to accompany Team India as head coach for Ireland tour: Reports

Laxman not to accompany Team India as head coach for Ireland tour: Reports

VVS Laxman was touted to accompany a young Team India to Ireland for three-match T20I series which also marks Jasprit Bumrah's international comeback

BS Web Team New Delhi
VVS Laxman (Left), Sitanshu Kotak (Right). Kotak alongside Sairaj Bahutule will accompany Team India to Ireland for three-match T20I series under Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy. Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

VVS Laxman will not accompany the Indian cricket team for the Ireland tour commencing on August 18, 2023. Reports suggested that Laxman, currently working as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru was the front-runner to play the role of head coach in Rahul Dravid’s absence. However, he will now remain at the NCA. Instead, upcoming coaches such as Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the support staff for Ireland series. 

Cricbuzz wrote, “It has now been revealed that the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will not be part of the tour. Instead, other coaches such as Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the support staff.”

How will Team India reach Dublin?

The Indian team will reach Dublin in two phases. The first batch of cricketers, led by skipper for the tour- Jasprit Bumrah will leave for Dublin from India on August 15, 2023. The second batch of players, who are part of the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, will leave after the fifth and final T20I in Florida, USA on August 13, 2023. 

Why is this series significant?

Jasprit Bumrah, who last played for India in September 2022, will be making his comeback with this series, The pacer has been named as the captain of the Indian team and the series will work as a litmus test of his bowling fitness. 

Bumrah is crucial for India’s ODI World Cup campaign and the team would be looking at his workload management if he looks fit during the Ireland series. The next assignment for the speedster will most likely be the Asia Cup before a three-match series against Australia that leads to the World Cup. 

Schedule for Ireland vs India T20I series 

Ireland vs India 3-match T20 series schedule
Match
Number		 Date and Time Venue
     
Ireland vs India 1st T20I August 18, 07:30 pm IST The Village, Dublin
Ireland vs India 1st T20I August 20, 07:30 pm IST The Village, Dublin
Ireland vs India 1st T20I August 23, 07:30 pm IST The Village, Dublin

India Squad for Ireland T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Ireland Squad for T20I series vs India

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

Jasprit Bumrah is back: Pacer to lead Team India in T20I series vs Ireland

Bumrah fitness news: Rohit gives big update on star bowler's India comeback

IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored

WI vs IND 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Delhi cricket: Dhruv Shorey leaves, joins Vidarbha; Nitish Rana seeks NOC

WI vs IND 4th T20: Very happy with how Mukesh has progressed says Mhambrey

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh announce squad, Tanzid Hasan replaces Tamim Iqbal

WI vs IND 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

NZ pacer Trent Boult keen to lift World Cup after misses in 2015, 2019

Topics :Jasprit BumrahVVS LaxmanIndia cricket teamIndia vs Ireland

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story