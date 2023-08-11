WI vs IND 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

India would look to level the five-match series, when Hardik Pandya's men clash with West Indies in the 4th T20 International on Saturday (August 12) at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida. India made a stupendous comeback in the third T20 on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent 44-ball 83 to keep the series alive. West Indies lead the five-match rubber 2-1. With Men In Blue emerging victorious in the previous encounter, it is highly improbable that team management will change the Playing 11. However, the form of openers have been a cause of concern for management. Shubman Gill, who is going through a lean patch, could pave way for Ishan Kishan in India's Playing 11 for 4th T20 vs West Indies.

4th T20: India vs West Indies Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kuma

West Indies Playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.



India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 28

India won: 18

West Indies won: 9

No Result: 1

Squads

India squad for T20s vs West Indies:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies squad for T20s vs India:

Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 4th T20 match When will India vs West Indies 4th T20 take place?

The West Indies vs India 4th T20 will take place on August 12, Saturday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 4th T20?

The IND vs WI 4th T20 venue is Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida.

When will West Indies vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the 4th T20 will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 4th T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 4th T20 between West Indies and India will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 4th T20?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 4th T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 4th T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 4th T20 in India for free.