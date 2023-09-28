Home / Cricket / News / Let youngsters play now: Shikhar Dhawan takes dig at Cheteshwar Pujara

Let youngsters play now: Shikhar Dhawan takes dig at Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took a playful dig at former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara on his Instagram video

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took a playful dig at former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who is preparing for the upcoming Irani Trophy.

Recently, Pujara posted a video Instagram, where he is seen batting ahead of Saurashtra's game against Rest of India.

On the video, Dhawan commented, “Bhai bas kar youngster ko bhi khelne de ab. Irani se Tere liye Naani Trophy ho gayi hai.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara)


Pujara, who leads Sussex in English County cricket, was handed a one-game suspension. He was left out of the Indian squad in the West Indies tour. The veteran of 103 Tests last played for India in the WTC Final against Australia at the Oval in June, where he made 14 and 27.

In August, Pujara had said, "Sometimes you do get frustrated, even if you have to prove yourself after 90 Tests and five-six thousand, whatever number of runs I had scored. It's not easy. Sometimes it plays around with your ego. There are still doubts – are you good enough."

In the Final Word Cricket Podcast, he had said, "If you have to prove yourself again and again, (you wonder) whether it is worth it."

Also Read

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

Dhawan reveals inspiration on sidelines of World Cup campaign video launch

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Highlights: Wood, Mayers lead Lucknow to 50 run victory

HUL's Shikhar user interface made seamless as popular social media apps

IPL 2023, Day 10: Riveting Rinku, dazzling Dhawan shine in day and night

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Cricket World Cup 2023: Southee cleared for World Cup after thumb surgery

'Tough to look beyond Shreyas in WC playing XI, Gill to be main player'

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Topics :CricketIndian CricketShikhar DhawanCheteshwar PujaraInstagramBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story