Let youngsters play now: Shikhar Dhawan takes dig at Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took a playful dig at former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who is preparing for the upcoming Irani Trophy.

Recently, Pujara posted a video Instagram, where he is seen batting ahead of Saurashtra's game against Rest of India.

On the video, Dhawan commented, “Bhai bas kar youngster ko bhi khelne de ab. Irani se Tere liye Naani Trophy ho gayi hai.”

A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara)



Pujara, who leads Sussex in English County cricket, was handed a one-game suspension. He was left out of the Indian squad in the West Indies tour. The veteran of 103 Tests last played for India in the WTC Final against Australia at the Oval in June, where he made 14 and 27.

In August, Pujara had said, "Sometimes you do get frustrated, even if you have to prove yourself after 90 Tests and five-six thousand, whatever number of runs I had scored. It's not easy. Sometimes it plays around with your ego. There are still doubts – are you good enough."

In the Final Word Cricket Podcast, he had said, "If you have to prove yourself again and again, (you wonder) whether it is worth it."