Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

With the men's cricket event in the Asian Games 2023 starting on Wednesday, the Nepal team created history as they shattered many T20 Internationals (T20I) records. Nepal wrote the history T20 Internationals record books by posting highest-ever total with Kushal Malla scoring fastest hunderd and Dipnedra Singh Airee hitting fastest fifty in format's history.They accomplished this during their match against Mongolia. This match also kickstarts the men's cricket competition at the continental meet.While batting first against Mongolia in a Group A match of the Asian Games, Nepal piled up 314-3 in 20 Overs, overtaking Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in 2019.. During the run-fest, Dipendra Singh Airee broke Yuvraj Singh's record fastest fifty off 12 balls, which he recorded against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Dipendra reached his fifty-run mark against Mongolia in just 9 balls. He remained unbeaten on 52 off 10 balls, hitting eight sixes with no fours. His strike rate of 520 is also the best in a T20I innings.They also smashed a total of 26 sixes in their innings, the highest by a team in the format's history in a single inning. They went past Afghanistan's record of 22 sixes that helped them make 278/3 back in 2019.

Kushal Malla also went past T20I giants like India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller to hit the fastest T20I century ever, in just 34 balls. Malla ended with 137 in 50 balls, with eight fours and 12 sixes.

Notably, Rohit and Miller have 35-ball centuries to their names, but Malla has now shattered these records by smashing a helpless Mongolia bowling attack all over the park.

India's men's cricket campaign will start on October 3 in the quarterfinals. The title clash will be played on October 7.