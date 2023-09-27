Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

They accomplished this during their match against Mongolia. This match also kickstarts the men's cricket competition at the continental meet.
While batting first against Mongolia in a Group A match of the Asian Games, Nepal piled up 314-3 in 20 Overs, overtaking Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in 2019.. During the run-fest, Dipendra Singh Airee broke Yuvraj Singh's record fastest fifty off 12 balls, which he recorded against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Dipendra reached his fifty-run mark against Mongolia in just 9 balls. He remained unbeaten on 52 off 10 balls, hitting eight sixes with no fours. His strike rate of 520 is also the best in a T20I innings.
They also smashed a total of 26 sixes in their innings, the highest by a team in the format's history in a single inning. They went past Afghanistan's record of 22 sixes that helped them make 278/3 back in 2019.
Kushal Malla also went past T20I giants like India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller to hit the fastest T20I century ever, in just 34 balls. Malla ended with 137 in 50 balls, with eight fours and 12 sixes.
Notably, Rohit and Miller have 35-ball centuries to their names, but Malla has now shattered these records by smashing a helpless Mongolia bowling attack all over the park.
New T20I records created by Nepal
Highest team score in T20I cricket
Fastest fifty by a batter in T20I cricket
Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal) - 9 balls vs Mongolia in 2023 Asian Games
Yuvraj Singh (India) - 12 balls vs England in 2007 ICC T20 World Cup
Fastest hundred by a batter in T20I cricket
Kushal Mall (Nepal) - 34 balls vs Mongolia in 2023 Asian Games
Rohit Sharma (India) - 35 balls
Highest Strike Rate of a player in T20I cricket
Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal) - 520
Most number of Sixes hit in an T20I innings
Nepal - 26 SIXES
Afghanistan - 22 SIXES
Asian Games 2023: Nepal vs Mongolia full scorecard
