Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Check Asian Games 2023 medal tally here The cricket's men's event would start on September 27 at the Asian Games 2023 with Nepal taking on Japan in the first match. Meanwhile, India will begin their campaign in the Asian Games on the October 3 in the quarterfinals given they have higher seeding. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the other teams, which will directly participate in the quarterfinal.

Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket teams and groups



Group A: Mongolia, Maldives, Nepal

Group B: Cambodia, Hong Kong China, Japan

Group C: Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand





India squad for Asian Games 2023: Quarter-finals (direct entry): India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games 2023:

Qasim Akram (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Arafat Minhas, Tahir Baig, Khushdil Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Aamer Jamal (wk), Rohail Nazir (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh squad for Asian Games 2023:

Saif Hassan (c), Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Yasir Ali, Jaker Ali Anik, Zakir Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Ripon Mondol, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mrittonjoy Chowdhury, Suman Khan, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka squad for Asian Games 2023:





ALSO READ: Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered Sahan Arachchige (c), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Shavon Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ashen Bandara, Ravindu Fernando, Isitha Wijesundera, Sachitha Jayathilake, Lahiru Samarakoon (wk), Lahiru Udara (wk), Nimesh Vimukthi, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara.

Afghanistan squad for Asian Games 2023:

Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Zubdaid Akbari, Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Karim Jannat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Nijat Masoud, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan.

Nepal squad for Asian Games 2023:





Asian Games men's cricket full schedule, match timings, Dates Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla (wk), Asif Sheikh (wk), Binod Bhandari (wk), Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abhinash Bohara.

Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket schedule Date Match Time IST) Group/Phase Venue September 27, Wednesday Nepal vs Mongolia 06:30:00 A Zhejiang Cricket Field September 27, Wednesday Japan vs Cambodia 11:30:00 B Zhejiang Cricket Field September 28, Thursday Malaysia vs Singapore 06:30:00 C Zhejiang Cricket Field September 28, Thursday Mongolia vs Maldives 11:30:00 A Zhejiang Cricket Field September 29, Friday Cambodia vs Hong Kong, China 06:30:00 B Zhejiang Cricket Field September 29, Friday Singapore vs Thailand 11:30:00 C Zhejiang Cricket Field October 1, Sunday Maldives vs Nepal 06:30:00 A Zhejiang Cricket Field October 1, Sunday Hong Kong, China vs Japan 11:30:00 B Zhejiang Cricket Field October 2, Monday Thailand vs Malaysia 06:30:00 C Zhejiang Cricket Field October 3, Tuesday India (1st ranked team) vs TBD 06:30:00 Quarter-final 1 Zhejiang Cricket Field October 3, Tuesday Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD 11:30:00 Quarter-final 2 Zhejiang Cricket Field October 4, Wednesday Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD 06:30:00 Quarter-final 3 Zhejiang Cricket Field October 4, Wednesday Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD 11:30:00 Quarter-final 4 Zhejiang Cricket Field October 6, Friday Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4 06:30:00 Semi-final 1 Zhejiang Cricket Field October 6, Friday Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3 11:30:00 Semi-final 2 Zhejiang Cricket Field October 7, Saturday Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 06:30:00 3rd/4th match (Bronze medal playoff) Zhejiang Cricket Field October 7, Saturday Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 11:30:00 Final (Gold medal match) Zhejiang Cricket Field



Bahrain squad for Asian Games 2023:

Haider Ali Butt, Abdul Majid Malik, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Ahmer Bin Nasir (wk), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Dawood, Fiaz Ahmed, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Shahbaz Badar, Shahid Mahmood, Sohail Ahmed, Umer Toor, Waseeq Ahmed, Yasir Nazir, Yousif Wali, Zeeshan Abbas.

Cambodia squad for Asian Games 2023:

Luqman Butt (c), Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Etienne Beukes, Anish Rambabu, Te Senglong, Uday Singh, Ram Raushan Sharan, Salvin Stanley (wk), Sahaj Chadha (wk), Sharwan Godara, Utkarsh Jain, Pel Vannak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Chanthoeun Rathanak

Hong Kong squad for Asian Games 2023:

Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Hamed Khan, Shiv Mathur, Nizakat Khan, Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Niaz Ali, Ehsan Khan (wk), Shahid Wasif (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Adil Mehmood

Japan squad for Asian Games 2023:

Reo Sakurano, Ibrahim Takahashi, Tsuyoshi Takada, Lachlan Lake, Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, Makoto Taniyama, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Declan Suzuki (wk), Supun Navaratne (wk), Alex Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Muneeb Siddique, Kohei Kubota, Ryan Drake, Piyush Kumbhare

Malaysia squad for Asian Games 2023:

Ainool Hafizs, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ariff Jamaluddin, Virandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Nazmus Sakib, Khizar Hayat, Conor Smith, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus (wk), Wan Muhammad (wk), Sharveen Surendran, Vijay Unni, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Akram Malek, Haiqal Khair, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Haziq Haiqal-Bin-Idris.

Maldives squad for Asian Games 2023:

Ismail Nazuwan, Mohamed Miuvan, Mohamed Sulaiman, Muawiyath Ghanee, Azin Rafeeq, Fareed Shius, H Sadhin, Ibrahim Nashath, N Naseer, Hassan Rasheed (wk), A Mouroof, Ibrahim Ali, Rasheed Rassam, Rayan Tholal, Shunan Ali.

Mongolia squad for Asian Games 2023:

E Buyantuguldur, M Altankhuyag, N Naranbaatar, T Sumiya, A Gan-Erdene, B Batikhuyag, B Namsrai, B Terbish, T Turmursukh, E Otgonbayar (wk), E Munkhbat (wk), O Lutbayar (wk), B Batsukh, L Erdenebulgan, R Batmunk.

Singapore squad for Asian Games 2023:



Aritra Dutta (c), Aman Desai, Sidhant Srikanth, Avi Dixit, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Surendran Chandramohan, Aaryan Modi, Rezza Gaznavi, Prasheen Param, Anish Paraam, Amartya Kaul, Utsav Rakshit, Manpreet Singh, Vinoth Baskaran, Raoul Sharma, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Navin Param, Vinit Mehta, Aditya Bhargava, Anantha Krishna, Venkatesan Thiyanesh, Mahiyu Bhatia, Akshay Roopak Puri (wk), Rohan Rangarajan, Thilipan Omaidurai, Kalimuthu Ramesh, Amjad Mahboob.

Thailand squad for Asian Games 2023:



Akshay Yadav (c & wk), Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Sorawat Desungnoen, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kiatiwut Suttisan, Robert Raina, Daniel Jacobs, Sittipong Hongsi, Narawit Nuntarach, Jandre Coetzee, Khanitson Namchaikul, Vishwanath Singh, Mahsid Faheem, Nopphon Senamontree, Kamron Senamontree, Naveed Pathan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Satarut Rungrueang, Sarawut Maliwan (wk)

Asian Games 2023, India cricket match live streaming and live telecast

India will begin their campaign in Asian Games 2023 on October 3, 2023.India men's cricket team made direct entry to the quarterfinals due to their higher seeding.In the first quarterfinal, India cricket match will begin at 6:30 AM IST.India cricket matches in Asian Games 2023 will be available live on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD.Sony LIV will live stream India matches in the 2023 Asian Games during men's cricket event.