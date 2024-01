IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Will England make a comeback?

England 1st innings scorecard England 1st Inning 246-10 (64.3 ov) CRR:3.81 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c M Siraj b R Ashwin 20 40 3 0 50 Ben Duckett lbw b R Ashwin 35 39 7 0 89.74 Ollie Pope c R Sharma b R Jadeja 1 11 0 0 9.09 Joe Root c J Bumrah b R Jadeja 29 60 1 0 48.33 Jonny Bairstow b AR Patel 37 58 5 0 63.79 Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 70 88 6 3 79.55 Ben Foakes (WK) c KS Bharat b AR Patel 4 24 0 0 16.67 Rehan Ahmed c KS Bharat b J Bumrah 13 18 1 0 72.22 Tom Hartley b R Jadeja 23 24 2 1 95.83 Mark Wood b R Ashwin 11 24 2 0 45.83 Jack Leach Not out 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0) Total 246 (10 wkts, 64.3 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 1 28 2 0 3.29 Mohammed Siraj 4 0 28 0 1 7 Ravindra Jadeja 18 4 88 3 1 4.89 Ravichandran Ashwin 21 1 68 3 0 3.24 Axar Patel 13 1 33 2 0 2.54 On Day 3 of India vs England 1st Test, England need a miracle to make a comeback after India take over 170-run lead at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. England first has to bowl India out, and then has to bat with grit and determination against three top class spinners. However, first the visitors have to get rid of India, who would look to extend the lead over 250. On Day 3, India will resume from 421-7 with Ravindra Jadeja (81 off 155) and Axar Patel (35 off 62 balls). India vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Telecast Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary. India vs England 1st test Day 3 Live streaming Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages. Stay tuned for India vs England live cricket score and match updates here