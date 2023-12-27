IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Start delayed due to light rain

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 LIVE weather updates: There is a rain forecast throughout the day, with gloomy skies set to greet players. India will resume from 208-8 on Day 2 when rain stops
India 1st Inning 208-8 (59 ov) CRR:3.53 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Yashasvi Jaiswal c K Verreynne b N Burger 17 37 4 0 45.95 Rohit Sharma (C) c N Burger b K Rabada 5 14 1 0 35.71 Shubman Gill c K Verreynne b N Burger 2 12 0 0 16.67 Virat Kohli c K Verreynne b K Rabada 38 64 5 0 59.38 Shreyas Iyer b K Rabada 31 50 3 1 62 KL Rahul (WK) Not out 70 105 10 2 66.67 Ravichandran Ashwin c (sub PWA Mulder) b K Rabada 8 11 2 0 72.73 Shardul Thakur c D Elgar b K Rabada 24 33 3 0 72.73 Jasprit Bumrah b M Jansen 1 19 0 0 5.26 Mohammed Siraj Not out 0 10 0 0 0 Extras 12 (b 1, Ib 8, w 2, nb 1, p 0) Total 208 (8 wkts, 59 Ov) Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets NB WD Kagiso Rabada 17 3 44 5 1 0 Marco Jansen 15 1 52 1 0 0 Nandre Burger 15 4 50 2 0 1 Gerald Coetzee 12 1 53 0 0 1
First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 12:42 PM IST