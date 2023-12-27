Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Start delayed due to light rain
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Start delayed due to light rain

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 LIVE weather updates: There is a rain forecast throughout the day, with gloomy skies set to greet players. India will resume from 208-8 on Day 2 when rain stops

BS Web Team New Delhi
Wet weather conditions likely to prevail during India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 at SuperSports Park in Centurion. Photo: AP | PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
On Day 2 of India vs South Africa 1st Test, the rain will likely play a spoilsport again at the SuperSports Park in Centurion today. Like the first day, there is a forecast of rain on Day 2 as well, with gloomy weather conditions expected. Though the wet patches on the field delayed the start of Day 1, the rain came down later in the day, forcing the umpires to call for stumps. India were 208-8 with KL Rahul (70) and Mohammed Siraj (0) at the crease as rain forced early stumps.
India scorecard at stumps on Day 1
India 1st Inning 208-8 (59 ov) CRR:3.53
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate
Yashasvi Jaiswal c K Verreynne b N Burger 17 37 4 0 45.95
Rohit Sharma (C) c N Burger b K Rabada 5 14 1 0 35.71
Shubman Gill c K Verreynne b N Burger 2 12 0 0 16.67
Virat Kohli c K Verreynne b K Rabada 38 64 5 0 59.38
Shreyas Iyer b K Rabada 31 50 3 1 62
KL Rahul (WK) Not out 70 105 10 2 66.67
Ravichandran Ashwin c (sub PWA Mulder) b K Rabada 8 11 2 0 72.73
Shardul Thakur c D Elgar b K Rabada 24 33 3 0 72.73
Jasprit Bumrah b M Jansen 1 19 0 0 5.26
Mohammed Siraj Not out 0 10 0 0 0
Extras 12 (b 1, Ib 8, w 2, nb 1, p 0)
Total 208 (8 wkts, 59 Ov)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets NB WD
Kagiso Rabada 17 3 44 5 1 0
Marco Jansen 15 1 52 1 0 0
Nandre Burger 15 4 50 2 0 1
Gerald Coetzee 12 1 53 0 0 1
 
India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Playing 11:  Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
1st Test Day 2: India vs South Africa LIVE telecast
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.
1st Test Day 2: IND vs SA LIVE streaming
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Highlights...

Key Events

1:47 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Usual drills going on ahead of start

1:38 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Covers coming off

1:32 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: What’s the current weather update?

1:28 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Start delayed due to light rain

1:25 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Start could be delayed

1:18 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: What would India be eying?

1:10 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Rain at Centurion

12:57 PM

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live weather updates

12:51 PM

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live updates: Centurion weather forecast

12:46 PM

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live updates

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Usual drills going on ahead of start

 
Sawdust is being put around the landing areas of the bowlers at both ends and ropes are being rolled across the ground to get the area cleared of any watery remains. The start of Day 2 is closer it seems, suggests ESPNCricinfo’s Firdose Moonda. 
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Covers coming off

 
So it seems like the drizzle has stopped and the covers are coming off at the SuperSport Park in Centurion according to ESPNCricinfo’s Firdose Moonda. 
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: What’s the current weather update?

 
According to Accuweather, Centurion is cloudy with a temperature of 15 Degrees Celcius.  Showers are expected at 12 pm and 2 pm local time, which would be around 3:30 pm IST and 5:30 pm IST. For the rest of teh day, it is going to remain cloudy. 
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Start delayed due to light rain

 
The start has been officially delayed due to light rain says ESPNCricinfo, quoting an official statement from Cricket South Africa.  
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Start could be delayed

 
At the moment, there needs to be more clarity regarding the start of the play even as groundsmen are waiting for directions from the umpires. Firdose Moonda of ESPNCricinfo said that the start is surely going to be delayed. 
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: What would India be eying?

 
If India could get to 250 in the first innings, they would get into a great position given how the pitch has seen uneven bounce at the start of the game. Since the conditions will remain overcast even today, Indian pacers will be tempted to use the pitch as soon as possible. 
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 2: Rain at Centurion

 
Rain is back at Centurion reports Cricbuzz's Telford Vice. Therefore, there will be a slight delay in the start. The scheduled start is 1:30 pm IST. 
 

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live weather updates

At the moment, the players of both the teams are warming up at the SuperSports Park in Centurion. It is not raining but the gloomy conditions prevail.




India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live updates: Centurion weather forecast

There is forecast for rain today and Day 2 action likely to take place amidst gloomy weather conditions. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. 31 overs were lost on Day 1 due to wet weather conditions.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 action. India will resume from 208-8 today. The Day 2 action is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
Kagiso Rabada on fire against India in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.
 
First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

