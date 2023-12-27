IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Start delayed due to light rain

On Day 2 of India vs South Africa 1st Test , the rain will likely play a spoilsport again at the SuperSports Park in Centurion today. Like the first day, there is a forecast of rain on Day 2 as well, with gloomy weather conditions expected. Though the wet patches on the field delayed the start of Day 1, the rain came down later in the day, forcing the umpires to call for stumps . India were 208-8 with KL Rahul (70) and Mohammed Siraj (0) at the crease as rain forced early stumps. India scorecard at stumps on Day 1 India 1st Inning 208-8 (59 ov) CRR:3.53 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike Rate Yashasvi Jaiswal c K Verreynne b N Burger 17 37 4 0 45.95 Rohit Sharma (C) c N Burger b K Rabada 5 14 1 0 35.71 Shubman Gill c K Verreynne b N Burger 2 12 0 0 16.67 Virat Kohli c K Verreynne b K Rabada 38 64 5 0 59.38 Shreyas Iyer b K Rabada 31 50 3 1 62 KL Rahul (WK) Not out 70 105 10 2 66.67 Ravichandran Ashwin c (sub PWA Mulder) b K Rabada 8 11 2 0 72.73 Shardul Thakur c D Elgar b K Rabada 24 33 3 0 72.73 Jasprit Bumrah b M Jansen 1 19 0 0 5.26 Mohammed Siraj Not out 0 10 0 0 0 Extras 12 (b 1, Ib 8, w 2, nb 1, p 0) Total 208 (8 wkts, 59 Ov) Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets NB WD Kagiso Rabada 17 3 44 5 1 0 Marco Jansen 15 1 52 1 0 0 Nandre Burger 15 4 50 2 0 1 Gerald Coetzee 12 1 53 0 0 1 India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna South Africa Playing 11: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger 1st Test Day 2: India vs South Africa LIVE telecast Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels. 1st Test Day 2: IND vs SA LIVE streaming Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Highlights...