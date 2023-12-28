Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: 150 for Elgar, Proteas bring up 300
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: 150 for Elgar, Proteas bring up 300

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: Dean Elgar brought up his 150, helping Proteas bring up their 300 and extend the lead beyond 50 against the Indian team

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dean Elgar hits 150 on Day 3 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion. Catch the live score updates here. Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
On Day 3 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test, rrain won’t be a major threat as the Proteas, under the leadership of Dean Elgar, who is unbeaten at 140, will resume play at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Proteas at 256/5, led by 11 runs after the stoppage of play on Day 2
According to Accuweather, the only probability of rain is between 11 and 12 am Local time which could be between 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm IST. For the rest of the day, clouds would meander about the SuperSport Park but the sun would be peeping through them as well.
India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Playing 11:  Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
1st Test Day 3: India vs South Africa LIVE telecast
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.
1st Test Day 3: IND vs SA LIVE streaming
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates...

2:49 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Second highest individual score for Elgar

2:43 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Elgar survives

2:34 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: 2nd new ball taken

2:33 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: 300 up for Proteas

2:21 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Jansen dropped

2:14 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: 15o up for Elgar

2:11 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Spin introduced

2:02 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: First boundary of the day

1:53 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Steady start from the Proteas

1:51 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: Pitch Report

1:39 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: What will be the expectations of both teams?

1:29 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: When will rain play spoilsport?

1:24 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: Weather update of Centurion

12:55 PM

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: Welcome to the live coverage

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Second highest individual score for Elgar

 
Dean Elgar has notched up his second-highest individual score in Tests and what a moment to do it in his last Test at his home ground of the SuperSport Park in Centurion. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Elgar survives

 
One of the balls from Jasprit Bumrah crashed into the pads of Dean Elgar. However, it was pitching outside leg and as a result, Elgar survived
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: 2nd new ball taken

 
The second new ball has been taken by India and it is Shardul Thakur who will get a first go at it. India must get quick wickets to stay in the game. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: 300 up for Proteas

 
300 has come up for the Proteas and there is still an over to for the new ball. This has also brought up the fifty partnership between Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Jansen dropped

 
Marco Jansen has been dropped by KL Rahul off the bowling of Ashwin. The ball pitch on the middle and off stump and it just straightened a bit like  Doosra to take the edge of the shoulder of Jasnen’s bat and hit Rahul high on the gloves. He could not hold on to it and as a result, the catch was dropped. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: 15o up for Elgar

 
Dean Elgar has brought up his 150 here and it is only the third time in his career of 85 Tests that he has breached the 150 run mark. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Spin introduced

 
Spin has been introduced early by the Indian team in the match and Ashwin seems to be getting some purchase off the wicket as well. He has bowled just two overs and given away two runs. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: First boundary of the day

 
The first boundary of the match has been scored and it has come courtesy of Marco Jansen who has pulled Prasidh Krishna for a four past deep mid-wicket. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 3: Steady start from the Proteas

 
The first five overs of the day have been bowled. Although there has been no boundary scored, the Proteas have managed to get 10 runs without the loss of any wicket. Indian bowlers have not been able to create even a single chance here. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: Pitch Report

 
The Day 3 pitch report suggests that it will be nice and dry thanks to the sunshine it has received in the early hours of the day and will be the best one for batting in this Test so far. A few soft patches and a few divots could pose some challenges to the batters. Ashwin could come into play later in the day if Proteas manage to bat past the first session. They will have to wait for the new ball to pass first. 
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: What will be the expectations of both teams?

 
Proteas are in the lead at the moment as they will start the Day 3 proceedings at an overnight score of 256/5, with a lead of 11 runs against India’s first innings score of 245. Dean Elgar (140) and Marco Jansen (3) will be the two batters walking out to play.
 
While the Proteas would be looking to increase the lead to get it to as far as 150, India would not like to concede a lead of more than 175 runs on a tricky wicket Centurion wicket. 
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: When will rain play spoilsport?

 
Fans can be in for a cracking day three as weather gods finally give way to a sunny morning in Centurion on Thursday, December 28, 2023. 
 
Rain however is expected to play spoilsport for an hour and a half from 2:30 pm IST to 3:30 pm IST. But after that, the entire day will remain partly sunny, giving at least 70-75 overs of uninterrupted play. 
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: Weather update of Centurion

 
The start of the third day of play will not be delayed like on the first two days as the Accuweather forecast suggests that it will be partly sunny at 10:00 am local time, which would be 1:30 pm IST.
 

India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: Welcome to the live coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of play in the first Test, also called the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics :Jasprit BumrahRohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamsports broadcastingcricket broadcastStar SportsHotstarMohammed Siraj

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

