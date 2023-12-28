IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: 150 for Elgar, Proteas bring up 300

On Day 3 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test , rrain won’t be a major threat as the Proteas, under the leadership of Dean Elgar, who is unbeaten at 140, will resume play at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Proteas at 256/5, led by 11 runs after the stoppage of play on Day 2 According to Accuweather, the only probability of rain is between 11 and 12 am Local time which could be between 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm IST. For the rest of the day, clouds would meander about the SuperSport Park but the sun would be peeping through them as well. India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna South Africa Playing 11: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger 1st Test Day 3: India vs South Africa LIVE telecast Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels. 1st Test Day 3: IND vs SA LIVE streaming Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates...