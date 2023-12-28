IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Proteas eye big lead in clear weather
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 LIVE weather updates: Rain will not play a big role as Proteas will eye a big lead. India on the other hand would not want to lead to exceed 100 runs
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Day 3 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test, rain won’t be major threat as the Proteas, under the leadership of Dean Elgar, who is unbeaten at 140, will resume play at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, Dcemeber 28, 2023. Proteas at 256/5, led by 11 runs after the stoppage of play on Day 2.
According to Accuweather, the only probabablityu of rain is between 11 and 12 am Local time which could be between 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm IST. For the rest of the day, clouds wouyld meander about the SuperSport Park but the sun would be peeping through them as well.
India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Playing 11: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
1st Test Day 3: India vs South Africa LIVE telecast
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.
1st Test Day 3: IND vs SA LIVE streaming
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates...
1:24 PM
India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: Weather update of Centurion
12:55 PM
India vs South Africa Live Updates | 1st Test Day 3: Welcome to the live coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of play in the first Test, also called the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team sports broadcasting cricket broadcast Star Sports Hotstar Mohammed Siraj
First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 12:47 PM IST