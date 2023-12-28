IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Proteas eye big lead in clear weather

According to Accuweather, the only probabablityu of rain is between 11 and 12 am Local time which could be between 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm IST. For the rest of the day, clouds wouyld meander about the SuperSport Park but the sun would be peeping through them as well.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing 11: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

1st Test Day 3: India vs South Africa LIVE telecast

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.

1st Test Day 3: IND vs SA LIVE streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates...