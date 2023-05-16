Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Chawla removes de Kock, Lucknow 38/3 in 7

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, LSG vs MI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first against Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 match

Marcus Stoinis has started taking on the Mumbai bowlers from the word go as he has got a six off Hrithik Shokeen. In total, he and Krunal fetched 12 runs from the eighth over to bring up the team's fifty
 

Piyush Chawla has continued on his wicket-taking spree as he has removed Quinton de Kock on the very first ball of his over. It was a googly and de Kock tried to drive it, got an edge and was caught by Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. 
 

The Lucknow Super Giants have slumped into a hole as they are unable to score quickly in the powerplay once again. Deepak Hooda, who was played as an opener failed again while Prerak Mankad was out for a first-ball duck. Both the wickets were taken by Jason Behrensorff. 
 

LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
 

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
 
Impact Substitute Options: Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Shams Mulani
 

Though Rohit Sharma has been out of form this entire season, Suryakumar Yadav’s late blooming has been the major reason for the advancement of the blue brigade in the points table. Tim David, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Jason Behrendorrf would most likely be the four overseas players in the playing 11. Behrendorff could be substituted with a batter, maybe Dewald Brevis or Tristan Stubbs when Mumbai bats.
 

Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Yudhvir Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur
 
Impact Substitute Options: Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan
 

The Lucknow team went in with Prerak Mankad as their number three player after Deepak Hooda failed them in the first 11 games. With Mankad hitting a match-winning fifty in his first game this season for the LSG, his place would remain intact and Deepak Hooda would have to warm the benches.
 
In bowling, Yash Thakur would be the first choice ahead of Avesh Khan in the lineup given how he used his swing and slower ball variations to outfox batters.
 

With the heat wave blowing across North India, it is great that the match is being played after 7:00 pm IST in Lucknow. The temperature at that time would be near 37 degrees Celsius and will keep going down, eventually reaching 33 at 11 pm when the match usually ends. The humidity will also increase from very low to ideal status with time passing, making the conditions bearable for players out in the middle.
 

The pitch at Ekana has been so slow that it has mostly been criticised for its nature. Leave day games, it remains slow even in evening games when dew plays a part in the ball getting wet and not gripping so much. But it is after a long time that a match is taking place at this venue and hence curators would have got enough time to make the ground a true wicket which supports pace and bounce.
 

Match Number- 63

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
 

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandy at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and chose to field first. 
 

The Mumbai Indians have travelled to Lucknow here slowness of the wicket has earned more eyeballs than fours and sixes. A win here could improve the prospects of Mumbai Indian’s entry into the playoffs immensely and also shit the doors for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Will Lucknow be able to defeat Mumbai?
 

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsMumbai IndiansKrunal PandyaLucknow

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

