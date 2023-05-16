LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Chawla removes de Kock, Lucknow 38/3 in 7

LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023
The Mumbai Indians have travelled to Lucknow here slowness of the wicket has earned more eyeballs than fours and sixes. A win here could improve the prospects of Mumbai Indian’s entry into the playoffs immensely and also shit the doors for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Will Lucknow be able to defeat Mumbai?,
LSG vs MI Toss, IPL 2023
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandy at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and chose to field first.
LSG playing 11
Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan
Impact Substitute Options:
Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak,
MI playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal,
Impact Substitute Options:
Ramandeep Singh , Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal,
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.,
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, taking place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow here