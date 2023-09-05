Home / Cricket / News / Mahindra to sponsor ICC Cricket World Cup on Star Sports, Disney Hotstar

Mahindra to sponsor ICC Cricket World Cup on Star Sports, Disney Hotstar

As the broadcast associate sponsor for Star Sports and co-powered sponsor for Disney+Hotstar during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it will be an associate sponsor with Star Sports for the ICC cricket world cup which starts next month.

As the broadcast associate sponsor for Star Sports and co-powered sponsor for Disney+Hotstar during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the auto major aims to reach vast audience across its key target markets, solidifying its visibility throughout the cricketing season, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

"This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians," Rajesh Jejurikar, M&M Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Auto & Farm Sectors, stated.

The automaker sees a strong synergistic resonance between its SUVs and tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket, he added.

The World Cup will get underway on October 5 and the final will be played on November 19.

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

South African keeper-batsman de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan on September 10, arch-rivals in Super Four

World Cup: Recovering Kane Williamson to be selected in New Zealand's squad

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

SL vs AFG preview: Afghanistan aim for massive victory over Sri Lanka

Topics :ICCICC ODI World Cup 2023Cricket

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story