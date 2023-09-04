World Cup: Recovering Kane Williamson to be selected in New Zealand's squad

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has made a remarkable recovery to become available for the ODI World Cup 2023, informed the Blackcaps coach Gary Stead. Williamson, who injured his knee in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2023 while playing for Gujarat Titans, has been drafted into the New Zealand squad for the World Cup in India.

New Zealand and England, the last edition's finalists, will play the inaugural game of the tournament on 5 October 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Williamson, 32, won't be available to be picked for the first match in the playing 11.

"Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him. He's left no stone unturned in trying to get back to playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.

"At the same time, he's also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn't wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we've previously said, it's great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term," said Stead.

What did Williamson have to say on his recovery?

Williamson, who has played 161 ODIs for the Blackcaps, said that he was happy with his recovery as he had not given any deadline to himself. He said that he was following the due process as advised by the experts.

"Through this entire process, I have tried to keep an open mind on when I might be able to return to cricket and not get too focused on one date or match. Being selected doesn't change that, and I know there's still work to do and day-by-day goals to tick off to get back on the field with the team," said the man with 6,554 runs.

When will the New Zealand squad be selected for the World Cup?

Only Williamson has been confirmed as of now, and according to New Zealand Cricket, the remaining squad will be announced on 11 September 2023 at an event in Auckland at Papatoetoe High School, Ish Sodhi's old school.