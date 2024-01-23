Maxwell lost consciousness after late night drinking session: Report

Flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell actually lost consciousness and did not respond to efforts to wake him up before he was rushed to hospital after a late night drinking session in Adelaide last week, according to a report.

Earlier reports did not mention in detail under what circumstances Maxwell was taken to the hospital but a Sydney Morning Herald report said that he lost consciousness and woke up on the way.

Maxwell was watching a concert when the incident took place.

"...after the show, during which Maxwell was photographed with numerous members of the crowd, he and his friends retired to the backstage area where they drank and sang songs with 'Six and Out' (band) and other friends invited into the room," the report said, citing unnamed multiple sources.



"It was during this interlude that Maxwell lost consciousness and did not immediately respond to attempts by friends to rouse him. An ambulance was then called and Maxwell's next memory is of waking up on the way to hospital," it said.

According to reports, Maxwell was out drinking and watching a concert by band 'Six and Out' at The Governor Hindmarsh in Adelaide. Cricket Australia (CA) has already launched an investigation into the incident.

Maxwell was, however, discharged from the hospital after a short stay and is back to training.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was also at the same venue as Maxwell on the night in question but "didn't cross paths" with his World Cup-winning team-mate.

"Potentially, I think only 'Maxy' can answer that one," Cummins said when asked whether Maxwell needed to reconsider his choices.

"I was there at the Gov for the concert, but I left pretty early I knew he was in town but I didn't cross paths with Maxy at all."



Cummins, however, hinted that individuals will have to own consequences of their actions.

"We're all adults and part of being an adult is you make your own decisions," he said in the SMH report.

"In terms of this incident he wasn't on tour with Australia, he was over there for a private event, so he wasn't with the cricket team. So it is a little bit different, but absolutely, any decision you make you've got to own it and be comfortable with it."



Former captain Michael Clarke feels that Cricket Australia will get to the bottom of the incident.

"To have to be put into an ambulance, that makes me nervous. With these sort of things, with off-field stuff. I like to go, 'Benefit of the doubt and innocent until proven guilty'," Clarke said on 'Foxsports'.

"One thing I know, Cricket Australia will get to the bottom of it. These days there's cameras, there's people, so the truth will be told. The other thing we need to do is making sure he's OK. He didn't end up spending the night there (in hospital).

"I can't think of a time where I've had to call an ambulance or an ambulance had to be called for me, no matter how drunk I was. So I'm worried is there more to this and I just hope he's OK first and foremost."



Maxwell, who last week stepped down as captain of BBL side Melbourne Stars after failing to make the finals, was not named in the 13-man squad to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from February 2 and 6.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," CA had said in a statement.

Last year, Maxwell faced a series of injuries but despite that, he performed admirably in the World Cup.

During the ODI World Cup in India, Maxwell suffered concussion when he fell off a golf cart in Ahmedabad.

In 2022, he broke his leg when he slipped while running at a friend's birthday party and remained out of action for more than three months.