Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 2024 Tests: Bumrah big claim amid pacers vs spinners debate

IND vs ENG 2024 Tests: Bumrah big claim amid pacers vs spinners debate

England won't wear me out if they're playing fast and aggressively, so I could get a ton of wickets, says Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs ENG 1st test in Hyderabad

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: PTI
Anish Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The term 'Bazball' will reverberate when fans talk about cricket in the next two months. The reason is India vs England's five-match Test series. Bazball could have received all the accolades for changing how Test cricket should be played in the modern era.

The combo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum changed the way Test cricket should be approached, which has become most result-oriented. England's bazball has the potential to bring crowds to the stadium. But that will come to reality in India when Test cricket is played on pitches supporting spinners. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


But India's pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah sees an opportunity in England's aggressive approach. 

"I don't relate to the term Bazball," he told British daily The Guardian. However, they are demonstrating to the world that there is another approach to playing Test cricket: playing successful cricket and adopting an aggressive style of taking on opponents, Bumrah said

"I believe that as a bowler, it keeps me in the game. They won't wear me out if they're playing fast and aggressively, so I could get a ton of wickets. I'm constantly considering how I can make the most of things. Kudos to them, but you play the game as a bowler."

Spin vs Pace Debate on Indian Pitches

When India locks horns with England on the morning of January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, it will be Bumrah's only 5th game on home soil. During England's 2021 tour to India, Bumrah played only two of the four Tests and bowled 48 overs in total. 

Bumrah took only four wickets in the two matches, while 59 wickets were shared between Axar Patel and R Ashwin. 

Bumrah Test record in India and outside India
  Mat Runs HS Bat Av 100 Wkts BBI Bowl Av 5 Ct St
Overall 32 213 34* 6.65 0 140 6/27 21.21 9 10 0
India 4 5 4 1.66 0 14 5/24 15.64 1 1 0
Overseas 28 208 34* 7.17 0 126 6/27 21.83 8 9 0



"T20s, ODIs, some days you might send down five slower balls and get five guys out when in a Test match they wouldn't have taken one," he said. "In Test cricket, there is no room for luck; the team with the best record wins; you cannot take 20 wickets by accident. White-ball cricket alone has never satisfied me, and I still think Test cricket is the best format."

The last time Bumrah faced England, in July 2022 in Birmingham, he was the captain of India, and he was the victim of their new, extremely aggressive style of Test match batting. A few things make the Test memorable, but Bumrah's small batting record of hitting Stuart Broad for 29 in a 35-run over stands out among them.

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah is back: Pacer to lead Team India in T20I series vs Ireland

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

Bumrah fitness news: Rohit gives big update on star bowler's India comeback

Boom Boom is back! Bumrah makes India comeback after long injury break

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

ICC Awards 2023: Rohit Sharma named captain of ICC ODI team of the year

IND vs ENG 2024 Tests: KL Rahul won't keep wickets - Rahul Dravid

WPL 2024 full schedule, live match time and live streaming details

India vs England 2024: Stokes is good to go for Test series - McCullum

Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamCricket

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story