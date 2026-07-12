McCullum to step down as England Test coach after four years in charge

After four years in charge, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is set to step down as England men's Test head coach, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday confirming that he will continue leading the national side's white-ball teams.

The decision ends McCullum's tenure, which reshaped England's approach to Test cricket through an ultra-attacking style developed alongside former captain Ben Stokes. However, a poor run of results, including seven defeats in England's last nine Tests and a home series loss to New Zealand, prompted the ECB to make a change ahead of next summer's Ashes.

ECB opts for change before Ashes Announcing the decision, ECB chief executive Richard Gould said McCullum had revitalised England's Test team during a memorable period that produced several remarkable victories. Gould said the board believed it was the right time to appoint a new leader for the Test side as England prepared for next summer's Ashes series. ALSO READ: England crush India in 5th T20I; Buttler and Brook headline 4-0 whitewash England men's managing director Rob Key said McCullum had overseen some of the team's most memorable moments in recent years and transformed the mindset of the dressing room. Key added that the former New Zealand captain had also played a key role in developing a new generation of players who would remain central to England's future across formats.

A revolutionary start but difficult finish McCullum took over England's Test side in 2022 following one of the team's lowest points in red-ball cricket. Working alongside Stokes, he introduced an aggressive brand of cricket that quickly became known as "Bazball", with England winning 10 of their first 11 Tests under the new leadership. His tenure began with a 3-0 home series sweep over New Zealand but ended with a home series defeat against the same opposition last month. England also failed to win a Test series against Australia or India during his four-year spell. Overall, McCullum finishes with a Test coaching record of 27 wins, two draws and 20 defeats, with England losing seven of their final nine Test matches.

McCullum to focus on white-ball cricket While stepping away from the Test role, McCullum will remain England's white-ball head coach. Under his leadership, England reached the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year and recently climbed to the top of the ICC men's rankings after defeating India. Reacting to the decision, McCullum said coaching England's Test side had been a privilege and that he was immensely proud of what the team had achieved together. Although disappointed not to continue, he said he respected the ECB's decision and would now devote all his attention to helping England's white-ball sides continue progressing.