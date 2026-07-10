ENG-W vs IND-W One-Off Test: Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England will etch their names in the history books when they take the field against each other in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's, starting today.
The one-off Test between the two sides marks the first women's Test at the iconic venue, 142 years after Lord's staged its inaugural men's Test. For India, the match also presents an opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing group-stage exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup, while England aim to recover from an innings defeat to Australia in their most recent Test and the T20 World Cup final loss to the same opponents.
India aim to reset
The early exit from the T20 World Cup has given India additional time to prepare for the red-ball challenge. Harmanpreet Kaur's side trained at Wormsley Cricket Ground ahead of what will be their second Test of the year, after the pink-ball defeat to Australia at the WACA in March.
Head coach Amol Muzumdar said playing the first-ever women's Test at Lord's was a special occasion and that representing India in the longest format at the iconic venue was a dream for every cricketer. He added that the players were excited about the opportunity long before the T20 World Cup began and would cherish the chance to wear the whites at the Home of Cricket.
India are expected to continue with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma at the top of the order. Priya Punia has replaced the injured Pratika Rawal in the squad, while Harleen Deol, spinner N Shree Charani and pacer Nandani Sharma are among those pushing for Test debuts.
Strong red-ball record against England
Although Test opportunities have been limited in recent years, India have enjoyed considerable success against England in the format. They have won three of their last four Tests against the hosts and remain unbeaten in women's Tests played in England, recording two wins and seven draws.
Their most recent meeting ended in a commanding 347-run victory in Navi Mumbai in 2023, while their only other Test before the Australia defeat was a comfortable win over South Africa in Chennai in 2024.
England seek to bounce back with new faces
England arrive at Lord's looking to rebuild after suffering a comprehensive innings defeat to Australia earlier this year. Under captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, the hosts have assembled a squad blending experienced campaigners with emerging talent.
Alice Capsey, Eleanor Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers and teenage spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman have all earned maiden Test call-ups as England begin another phase in the longest format.
Like India, England will have to quickly adapt from the demands of T20 cricket to the patience and tactical discipline required in a four-day red-ball contest.
Beaumont set for final appearance
The Lord's Test will also mark former T20I skipper Tammy Beaumont's final appearance in international cricket after the experienced opener announced her decision to retire following the match.
Beaumont, one of only two England women to score international centuries across all three formats, said the occasion felt like the perfect moment to bring the curtain down on a career that had exceeded her expectations.
She also leaves behind the distinction of becoming the first English woman to score a Test double-century, having made 208 during the 2023 Women's Ashes.
England women vs India women One-Off Test: Playing 11
England women playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont (wk), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer
India women playing 11 (probable): Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Renuka Thakur
England women vs India women: Head-to-head in Tests
| Team 1
| Team 2
| Winner
| Margin
| Ground
| Match Date
| India Women
| ENG Women
| India Women
| 347 runs
| DY Patil
| Dec 14-16, 2023
| ENG Women
| India Women
| drawn
| -
| Bristol
| Jun 16-19, 2021
| ENG Women
| India Women
| India Women
| 6 wickets
| Wormsley
| Aug 13-16, 2014
| ENG Women
| India Women
| India Women
| 5 wickets
| Taunton
| Aug 29-Sep 1, 2006
| ENG Women
| India Women
| drawn
| -
| Leicester
| Aug 8-11, 2006
| India Women
| ENG Women
| drawn
| -
| Delhi
| Nov 21-24, 2005
| ENG Women
| India Women
| drawn
| -
| Taunton
| Aug 14-17, 2002
| India Women
| ENG Women
| drawn
| -
| Lucknow
| Jan 14-17, 2002
| ENG Women
| India Women
| drawn
| -
| Shenley
| Jul 15-18, 1999
| India Women
| ENG Women
| drawn
| -
| Hyderabad (Deccan)
| Dec 10-13, 1995
| India Women
| ENG Women
| ENG Women
| 2 runs
| Jamshedpur
| Nov 24-27, 1995
| India Women
| ENG Women
| drawn
| -
| Kolkata
| Nov 17-20, 1995
| ENG Women
| India Women
| drawn
| -
| Worcester
| Jul 12-15, 1986
| ENG Women
| India Women
| drawn
| -
| Blackpool
| Jul 3-7, 1986
| ENG Women
| India Women
| drawn
| -
| Wetherby
| Jun 26-30, 1986
England women vs India women: Full squads
England women’s full squad for one-off Test: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Eleanor Threlkeld
India women’s full squad for one-off Test: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh
England women vs India women One-Off Test: Live telecast and streaming details
When will the England women vs India women one-off Test match begin?
The one-off Test match between England women and India women will begin on Friday, July 10.
What will be the venue for the England women vs India women one-off Test match?
The England women vs India women one-off Test match will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from Friday, July 10, to Monday, July 13.
When will the toss for the England women vs India women one-off Test match take place?
The toss for the England women vs India women one-off Test match will take place at 3 PM IST on July 10.
When will the first ball of the England women vs India women one-off Test match be bowled?
The first ball of the England women vs India women one-off Test match at Lord’s will be bowled at 3:30 PM IST on July 10.
Where can fans watch the live telecast of the England women vs India women one-off Test match in India?
The live telecast of the England women vs India women one-off Test match will be available on Sony Sports Network for fans in India.
Where can fans watch the live streaming of the England women vs India women one-off Test match in India?
The live streaming of the England women vs India women one-off Test match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.