IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Highlights: Kohli, du Plessis decimate Mumbai by 8 wkts

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Highlights: Tilak Varma's 84 went in vain as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hit fifties to chase down 172 in just 16.2 overs with 8 wkts left
Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated their homecoming with a brilliant 8-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians. They chased down the target of 172 with 22 balls to spare. Virat Kohli top scored with unbeaten 82 off just 49 balls, though he was helped by the Mumbai fielders who dropped him twice. Skipper Faf du Plessis hit a fifty too and scored 73 off just 43 balls to make it a smooth chase. ,
RCB vs MI Toss, IPL 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss against Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and decided to bowl first.
Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey
MI playing 11,
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan,
Impact Substitute options: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh ,
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network. ,
First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 7:13 PM IST