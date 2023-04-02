IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Highlights: Kohli, du Plessis decimate Mumbai by 8 wkts

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Highlights



Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated their homecoming with a brilliant 8-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians. They chased down the target of 172 with 22 balls to spare. Virat Kohli top scored with unbeaten 82 off just 49 balls, though he was helped by the Mumbai fielders who dropped him twice. Skipper Faf du Plessis hit a fifty too and scored 73 off just 43 balls to make it a smooth chase. ,



,

Also Read: IPL 2023 RCB vs MI preview: Is Archer enough for strong Bangalore batting?,



RCB vs MI Toss, IPL 2023





Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss against Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and decided to bowl first.



, RCB playing 11,



,

Impact Substitute options: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey

,



MI playing 11,



Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan,



Impact Substitute options: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh ,



RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast,



The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network. ,



RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Highlights: Catch all the updates from the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network. , Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh , Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss against Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and decided to bowl first. Asked to bat first, Mumbai did not have a great start earlier in the evening. In fact they were four down for 48 in the first nine overs. It was a brilliant innings from N Tilak Varma that got them to 171/7 eventually. Varma hit 84* off just 46 balls. For Bangalore, all the bowlers did well with Karn Sharma being the pick of them, getting 2/32 in his four., Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated their homecoming with a brilliant 8-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians. They chased down the target of 172 with 22 balls to spare. Virat Kohli top scored with unbeaten 82 off just 49 balls, though he was helped by the Mumbai fielders who dropped him twice. Skipper Faf du Plessis hit a fifty too and scored 73 off just 43 balls to make it a smooth chase. , Read More