IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Highlights: Kohli, du Plessis decimate Mumbai by 8 wkts

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Highlights: Tilak Varma's 84 went in vain as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hit fifties to chase down 172 in just 16.2 overs with 8 wkts left

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
11:44 PM Apr 23

11:30 PM Apr 23

11:29 PM Apr 23

10:53 PM Apr 23

11:44 PM Apr 23

Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated their homecoming with a brilliant 8-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians. They chased down the target of 172 with 22 balls to spare. Virat Kohli top scored with unbeaten 82 off just 49 balls, though he was helped by the Mumbai fielders who dropped him twice. Skipper Faf du Plessis hit a fifty too and scored 73 off just 43 balls to make it a smooth chase. 
 
Asked to bat first, Mumbai did not have a great start earlier in the evening. In fact they were four down for 48 in the first nine overs. It was a brilliant innings from N Tilak Varma that got them to 171/7 eventually. Varma hit 84* off just 46 balls. For Bangalore, all the bowlers did well with Karn Sharma being the pick of them, getting 2/32 in his four. 
 

11:30 PM Apr 23

11:29 PM Apr 23

10:53 PM Apr 23

Though Virat Kohli was dropped, Tim David was never going to drop Faf du Plessis at long-on and Arshad Khan has his first IPL wicket. Bangalore need only 24 more
 

10:51 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Kohli gets the third chance

 
After being dropped on 7, Virat Kohli has been dropped once again at 68 and this time around by Hrithik Shokeen
 

10:50 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Fifty number 45 for King Kohli

10:49 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: No wickets seem to fall, 100 run partnership up

10:48 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Fifty up for captain Faf

10:47 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: The first 10 overs were Royal for the Challengers

10:46 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Brilliant powerplay for the Bangalore boys

10:45 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Bangalore start the chase in style

10:07 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Bangalore start well, get to 45/0 in first five

 
The Royal Challengers Bangalore openers have started well in the chase of 172 and moved to 45/0 in the first five overs with Virat Kohli at 17 and Faf du Plessis at 24
 

9:46 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: This is where the game stands at the halfway mark

9:44 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Brilliant Varma guides Mumbai to 171/7

 
It was one of the brilliant innings witnessed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the left handed Tilak Varma single-handedly took the Mumbai Indians to 171/7 in 20 overs. At one stage, they were struggling at 48-4 with all the major batters in Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green back in the hut. 
 
He partnered debutant Nihal Wadhera to add 50 for the fifth wicket, before adding another 48* with Arshad Khan for the eighth wicket. In his knock of 86, the Southpaw hit nine fours and four sixes. 
 

9:36 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Tilak Varma shows he packs a heavy punch

9:35 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Harshal sent Shokeen packing

9:33 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Karn has another one, this time it was Tim David

9:33 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Karn Sharma sends Nehal Wadhera back in the hut

9:25 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav departs, Bracewell gets his first

8:16 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Live Score: Reece Topley out injured

 
Reece Topley has walked out of the ground visibly in pain and holding his wrists. He has bowled only two overs in the match so far and taken the wicket of Cameron Green. He was brilliant in the field though. 
 

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansFaf du PlessisBengaluru

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

