Home / Cricket / News / WI vs IND 3rd T20 preview: Pooran big threat, batters must fire for India

WI vs IND 3rd T20 preview: Pooran big threat, batters must fire for India

India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20 International against the West Indies here on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Providence (Guyana)
West Indies vs India 3rd T20I preview

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20 International against the West Indies here on Tuesday.

The slow pitches on offer have not been the best for batting but as skipper Hardik Pandya pointed out after the loss on Sunday, India should have a found way to score additional 10-20 runs.

India, who last lost to the West Indies in a bilateral T20 series back in 2016, trail 0-2 in the five-match series.

The shortest format demands the batters to go hard from ball one and that is something India's top-order, comprising Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, have not been able to do.

The top-order's failure has put extra pressure on the likes of Sanju Samson and rookie Tilak Varma, who has taken to international cricket like fish to water.

With focus on ODIs in a World Cup year, Gill, Kishan and Suryakumar would want to be amongst runs ahead of the Asia Cup beginning August 31.

"Batters need to take more responsibility," Hardik's message was clear to the batters following the two-wicket loss here on Sunday.

India have been playing with a long tail with Axar Patel batting at seven to maintain the balance of the side and it is unlikely to change in the next game.

India's in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav missed Sunday's game due to a sore thumb and it remains to be seen if he is available for selection.

The bowlers, especially the spinners, need to find a way to contain a rampaging Nicholas Pooran. The southpaw has been batting with disdain against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. Left-arm spinner Axar was not even used in the last game.

Hardik and Arshdeep Singh were able to swing the new ball in the second game and would be looking to repeat that on Tuesday.

Chahal, playing after a gap of two months, has been impressive in the series. Bishnoi's frequent googlies were not able to put pressure on the opposition, forcing him to rethink about his plans.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar has leaked most runs for India and there is a possibility that he could be replaced with Avesh Khan or Umran Malik.

West Indies are in an ideal position for their first series win over India since 2016.

Like the opposition, West Indies' top-order too has not been amongst runs with Pooran left to do the heavy lifting. The hosts would want to change that.

The likes of Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will once again be looking to take the attack to the Indian spinners.

The home team's bowlers have done well to keep India in check and will be keen to maintain that with series on the line.

"It's a very good position to be in. Since 2016 we haven't won T20 series (against India)," said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell.

Squads (from):

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

Match starts at 8 pm IST.

Also Read

WI vs IND 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: Pooran, Hosein heroes; Windies win by 2 wkts

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan ties knot in Kashmir, social media abuzz

WI vs IND 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma calls skipper Rohit Sharma his inspiration

WI vs IND 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

IPL 2024: Brian Lara sacked, SRH appoint Daniel Vettori as new head coach

Pakistan cricket team gets government clearance for World Cup participation

Topics :Nicholas PooranIndia vs West IndiesT20 cricketHardik Pandya

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story