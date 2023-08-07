Australia World Cup probables: Marnus Labuschagne's name not in the list

Marnus Labuschagne was on Monday left out of Australia's 18-man preliminary squad for the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

Labuschagne was part of Australia's last ODI squad that played three matches in India earlier this year. The right-handed batter has featured in 30 ODIs since making his debut in January 2020.

Uncapped leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie are the fresh faces in the Australia squad. The same 18-man extended squad, which will be trimmed later to 15 for the ODI World Cup, has been named for the series against South Africa and India in September ahead of the 50-over showpiece beginning October 5.

In a statement, Cricket Australia gave a fitness update on skipper Pat Cummins, who injured his left wrist during the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval. He will miss the T20s in South Africa but will be available for the ODIs against the Proteas as well as India.

"Pat has an undisplaced fracture of his left radius which requires six weeks rehabilitation," said Australia's selection chair George Bailey.

"We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign.

"There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation."



Seasoned all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be available for the ODIs in South Africa as he is expecting the arrival of his first child.

Sangha's selection has come as a surprise as he has not played any top-flight cricket since August last year. Hardie, on the other hand, also finds himself in the squad for the T20 series in South Africa from August 31 to September 3. Mitchell Marsh will captain the T20 side.

"This side has been extremely impressive for several years in limited-overs cricket. There is an enormous amount of skill and experience in the group, which you need in a World Cup," added Bailey.

Australia can make changes to the World Cup squad until September 28.

Australia ODI squad (to be trimmed to 15 for World Cup): Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.