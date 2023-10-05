Home / Cricket / News / MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Dhoni's new haircut is setting the internet on fire. Fans are loving the vintage look of MSD and comparing the former captain with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has set the internet on fire with his new look

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has set the internet on fire with his new look, with fans reminiscing his long-hair look when he first debuted in international cricket. 

The man behind Dhoni's new hairstyle is said to be hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who grooms top celebrities with his creative expertise. 

Aalim Hakim shared the post on X
Hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared Dhoni's new look with the world, and netizens love MS Dhoni in his vintage look. 


Aalim also wrote a descriptive post where he wrote "Yesssss!!! it’s our King Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Really enjoyed creating this hairstyle with all new texture and colour for Mahi bhai.. Sharing some pics which I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film."

See the post here:

Yesssss!!! it’s our King Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni ????????????

Really enjoyed creating this hairstyle with all new texture and colour for Mahi bhai.. Sharing some pics which I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film ???? pic.twitter.com/NJHcJzaao5

— Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) October 3, 2023

Fans react on Dhoni’s new look
Some of the X users also shared their thoughts on his post. One of the users wrote, “John Abraham of Dhoom," and another user wrote, "Perfect Hollywood Hero material..." Some of the users even compare the former captain with Telugu Star Mahesh Babu. 


One user also praised Hairstylist Aalim Hakim for giving Dhoni a vintage look, “Till date this is the best of your work I have seen."

Aalim Hakim client list

Dhoni isn't the only celebrity who groomed his look from Aalim Hakim. His client list includes Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Katrina Kaif. 

The hairstylist has also groomed some of the other cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya.

Dhoni's look over the years
Since their debut in international cricket, MS Dhoni often used to be in the news for his hairstyle. Even in 2006, Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was impressed with Dhoni's new look and asked the MSD to never have a haircut. 


Dhoni, over the years, has inspired millions of cricket lovers to have a similar haircut. He had maintained his look in the 2007 T20 World Cup, then in 2009, he had a buzz cut, and after lifting the 2011 World Cup, Dhoni almost had the bald cut. 

Also Read

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as Thala turns 42 today

IndiGo air hostess offers bunch of chocolates to Dhoni, video viral

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Twitter to add 15-sec forward, back buttons along with pic in pic mode

Apple to discontinue Photo Stream on July 26: Here is how to save photos

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: England eye fiery start vs injury-hit New Zealand

Disney Star ropes in record number of sponsors ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Topics :MS DhoniSocial MediaCricketlifestyleTop 10 headlinesToday News

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story