Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here Defending champions England cricket team would begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5. With charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes coming out of retirement and the 2019 title-winning core group largely intact, England would fancy a successful campaign in challenging conditions in India during the 50-over World Cup.

England would be one of the few teams in Cricket World Cup 2023, playing all their nine league matches in Day/night, which starts at 2 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here England's squad has depth and variety, but adapting to conditions would be crucial. However, the Three Lions could take confidence in their IPL experience to tread through eight venues for their nine group stage matches.

The defending champions have been hot favourites to win the Cricket World Cup 2023 given they are one of the few teams with batters who can roll their arm.

England full schedule, venues, match timing

Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Cricket World Cup 2023 England live telecast

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, England cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

Cricket World Cup 2023 England cricket live streaming

Disney+Hotstar will live stream England's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.