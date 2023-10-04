Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming





Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here New Zealand would begin their campaign on October 5 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Out of the nine matches New Zealand are scheduled to play in the league stage, only one will be played during the day, starting at 10:30 AM IST.

New Zealand would want to end their in winning a World Cup trophy this time around. The Kiwis have entered the World Cup knockout stage in the last four editions of the World Cup.

In 2019, Kane Williamson's men came agonisingly close to lifting a World Cup trophy before they lost a summit clash against England. They ended on the wrong side of a result, courtesy of a strange boundary countback rule; the rule changed after that controversy.

New Zealand will play at six venues out of the ten stadiums scheduled to host the World Cup matches.

The outcome still rages on in debates, but the Kiwis will have to muster all their strength to have a crack at the coveted trophy, and they would want to do that for their affable leader, Williamson.

New Zealand full schedule, venues, match timing



Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand live telecast

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand cricket live streaming

Disney+Hotstar will livestream New Zealand's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.