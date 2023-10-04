Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

New Zealand will play at six venues out of the ten stadiums scheduled to host the World Cup matches.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Cricket World Cup 2023: All you need to know about New Zealand cricket team

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

New Zealand would begin their campaign on October 5 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Out of the nine matches New Zealand are scheduled to play in the league stage, only one will be played during the day, starting at 10:30 AM IST. 

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

New Zealand would want to end their in winning a World Cup trophy this time around. The Kiwis have entered the World Cup knockout stage in the last four editions of the World Cup.

In 2019, Kane Williamson's men came agonisingly close to lifting a World Cup trophy before they lost a summit clash against England. They ended on the wrong side of a result, courtesy of a strange boundary countback rule; the rule changed after that controversy.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

New Zealand will play at six venues out of the ten stadiums scheduled to host the World Cup matches.

The outcome still rages on in debates, but the Kiwis will have to muster all their strength to have a crack at the coveted trophy, and they would want to do that for their affable leader, Williamson.

New Zealand full schedule, venues, match timing

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand live telecast

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand cricket live streaming

Disney+Hotstar will livestream New Zealand's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

Sports tourism market improves strike rate ahead of Cricket World Cup

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team-wise schedule, 10 teams squad, match timings

SA cricketers struggle to say 'Thiruvananthapuram'; Shashi Tharoor reacts

Delhi HC restrains unauthorised streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023ICC World Cupcricket world cupNew Zealand cricket teamIndia vs New ZealandKane WilliamsonTrent BoultTom LathamIsh Sodhicricket broadcastsports broadcastingBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story