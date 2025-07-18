'Never questioned Team India on this,' Irfan Pathan on Bumrah's workload

Ahead of the fourth Test between England and India at Manchester from July 23, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media and urged the media not to spread fake news regarding him speaking on right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah's workload management.

Taking to X, Irfan wrote, "Absolutely not. If Bumrah wanted to bowl another over or asked the captain for one when Joe Root came in, no team or management in the world would stop him. So please stop spreading fake news-I never questioned Team India on this."

During the announcement of India's squad for the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to contest consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

Bumrah featured in the first and the third Tests, enchanted the spectators with his threatening spells, but India lost both fixtures. With two Tests left, India trailing in the five-match series by 1-2 and Bumrah available for one of those, Panesar feels India needs to go all out in Manchester next week. ALSO READ: 'It was not intentional,' says Pratika Rawal on England shoulder contact In the series opener at Headingley, Bumrah served as the driving force in India's seemingly toothless attack, with sizzling figures of 5/83 in the first innings. During India's 371-run defence, Bumrah lost his magic and went wicketless as the visitors surrendered a five-wicket defeat.

In the third Test at Lord's, the 31-year-old rattled England's batting unit and blazed his way to a record-shattering five-wicket haul. In the second turn, he scythed two scalps and finished with match figures of 7/112 as India endured a 22-run heartbreak. 'There'll be a leaning towards playing him' India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate dropped a hint about Bumrah's involvement in Manchester after the training session on Thursday and said, "No, we'll make that call (on Bumrah) in Manchester still. We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It's pretty obvious that the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him."