Tri-nation series 3rd T20: ZIM vs NZ Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

New Zealand are set to take on hosts Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20 International of the Tri- nation series at the Harare Sports Club on July 18, Friday. New Zealand kicked off their tri-series campaign with a solid team effort, eventually cruising to a comfortable win over South Africa. However, their start was far from ideal, as the top order faltered and four out of seven batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. The standout performances of youngsters Tim Robinson and Bevon Jacobs, though, offer plenty of encouragement for the squad moving forward.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 4th Test Playing XI: Bumrah set to play in do-or-die game The Kiwi bowling attack also delivered in the opener, spearheaded by Jacob Duffy, who impressed with a three-wicket haul while conceding only 20 runs. He received good support from Matt Henry, along with spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner—highlighting the depth and balance in New Zealand's bowling arsenal.

On the other hand, hosts Zimbabwe had a less-than-ideal start to the tournament. Although they managed a competitive total against South Africa, their top order was visibly troubled by the pace of Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger, making it difficult to build momentum. Veteran Sikandar Raza rescued the innings with a resilient, unbeaten 54, but it wasn't enough as Dewald Brevis and Rubin Hermann comfortably chased down the target. Zimbabwe will take heart from the bowling efforts of Richard Ngarava (3 for 35) and Trevor Gwandu (2 for 15). However, their bowling unit as a whole leaked runs at crucial junctures, and a more cohesive performance will be needed if they are to bounce back in the series.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing 11 prediction today Zimbabwe playing 11 (probables): Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande/ Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa/ Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy. ALSO READ: Injury scare in Indian camp! Arshdeep injures his bowling hand in the nets Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy. Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in T20s Total matches played: 6 Zimbabwe won: 0

New Zealand won: 6 No result: 0 Squads of Both Teams Zimbabwe squad: Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi Additional Covers: Mitchell Hay, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming in India today When does the ZIM vs NZ 3rd T20I match take place?

Zimbabwe will take on New Zealand for the 3rd T20I on July 18. What is the venue of the ZIM vs NZ 3rd T20I match? Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe will host the 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe and New Zealand. At what time will the live toss for the ZIM vs NZ 3rd T20I take place? The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live toss will occur at 4 PM IST. At what time will the ZIM vs NZ 3rd T20I match begin? The live match time for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 3rd T20I is 4:30 PM IST.