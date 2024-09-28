New Zealand collapse in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, nearing unwanted record

New Zealand are teetering on the brink of their heaviest defeat in Tests after being forced to follow on in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Following a devastating morning session in Galle where Sri Lanka claimed eight wickets, the tourists were asked to follow on, trailing by a staggering 514 runs.

Things only worsened for the Blackcaps, who lost opener Tom Latham before lunch in the second innings.

New Zealand still need an improbable 511 runs on a turning Galle pitch just to avoid an innings defeat.

New Zealand's worst-ever defeat was by an innings and 324 runs against Pakistan in 2002 and it would appear a record under threat here given the little resistance New Zealand's batters have offered against Sri Lanka's masterful spin attack.