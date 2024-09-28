Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand collapse in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, nearing unwanted record

New Zealand collapse in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, nearing unwanted record

Following a devastating morning session in Galle where Sri Lanka claimed eight wickets, the tourists were asked to follow on, trailing by a staggering 514 runs.

New Zealand cricket team, Trent boult
New Zealand's Trent Boult, second from right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Mayank Agarwal for 34 during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: AP | PTI
AP Galle (Sri Lanka)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

New Zealand are teetering on the brink of their heaviest defeat in Tests after being forced to follow on in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Following a devastating morning session in Galle where Sri Lanka claimed eight wickets, the tourists were asked to follow on, trailing by a staggering 514 runs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Things only worsened for the Blackcaps, who lost opener Tom Latham before lunch in the second innings.

New Zealand still need an improbable 511 runs on a turning Galle pitch just to avoid an innings defeat.

New Zealand's worst-ever defeat was by an innings and 324 runs against Pakistan in 2002 and it would appear a record under threat here given the little resistance New Zealand's batters have offered against Sri Lanka's masterful spin attack.

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya dominated the first innings, taking six wickets for 42 runs, while debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris was an impressive supporting act, claiming three scalps before dismissing Latham in the second innings.

More From This Section

Election of BCCI representatives to ICC focal point of the 93rd AGM

Kanpur weather forecast on September 28: IND-BAN 2nd Test Day 2 called-off

FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper for 2 matches in World Cup qualifiers

Rickelton, Hendricks fire South Africa to T20 win over Ireland in Abu Dhabi

England takes ODI series into the decider with 186-run win vs AUS at Lord's

Jayasuriya is now on the cusp of history, needing just six more wickets to equal the record for the fastest to 100 Test wickets, a record held by England's George Lohmann since 1896.

The tourists, having already lost the first test by 63 runs, now find themselves on the verge of a humiliating series defeat. For Sri Lanka, a series win would mark their first triumph over New Zealand since 2009.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test highlights: Day 2 called off due to rain

Who beat Kohli and Sachin as the fastest Asian to 1000 Test runs?

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green doubtful for India Tests after back injury

Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Shakib Al Hasan's security is not in board's hand: BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Topics :Test CricketNew Zealand cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story