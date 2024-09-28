Kanpur weather forecast: When does IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 action begin?

The Day 2 action of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will be delayed due to wet weather conditions in Kanpur on Saturday. Day 1's play was called off at 3 PM IST and it continued to rain cats and dogs till late in night on September 27. Only 166 minutes of play was possible on Day 1 and if the forecast of today has to be believed, the rain is likely to swamp the Green Park Stadium till noon.



It hasn't rained for past one hour, starting 10 AM IST and three super-soppers were working to dry up the water on the covers. The whole ground was covered which could allow the officials to start the game as soon as possile if there has not been any seepage of water under the covers.





Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 live match and full scorecard here However, it is not easy to predict the weather, let us take a look at the weather forecasts of two agencies to get a clearer picture:

Kanpur weather forecast by Accuweather

According to Accuweather weather forecast, there is a rain prediction till 11 AM IST, with over 50 per cent chance of rainfall.

Kanpur is weather will likely improve after 11 AM IST on September 28. The rain clouds are likely to stay away from the Green Park Stadium from 11 AM IST till evening. However, the forecast suggests cloud will continue to be there late in the evening.

Kanpur weather forecast today

Kanpur hourly rain prediction by weather channel

Though AccuWeather forecast suggests some relief for the fans - wanting to see India batters in action - the weather channel prediction is grimmer.

Kanpur weather forecast in morning

According to the Weather Channel, there is a prediction of scattered thunderstorms till 10:30 AM IST, with around 36 per cent of rainfall



Kanpur weather forecast till afternoon

Kanpur weather forecast in afternoon and evening

The weather forecast in the afternoon is even grimmer, with a prediction of thunderstorms till 1:30 PM IST and the chance of rain at 68 per cent. According to the weather channel, there is 50 per cent chance of rain after 2:30 PM IST.

All in all, it seems very unlikely that fans could any action today. However, one can't rule out that the conditions might improve by late afternoon. With the whole ground covered, one could suggest that play could resume within an hour if rain stays away from the stadium