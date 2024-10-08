Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Two years just flew by, enjoying highs and lows of my game: Arshdeep Singh

I am enjoying my game and didn't even realise how these two years flew by, says Arshdeep Singh ahead of India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 International at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
T20 World Cup-winner Arshdeep Singh doesn't like fretting over the future or dwelling on the past. The left-arm pacer prefers to embrace the present.

The 25-year-old, who is leading the Indian pace attack in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, made his debut just two years ago but has already played 55 T20Is, including two World Cups.

"I am enjoying my game and didn't even realise how these two years flew by. I just try and stay in the present, enjoy the highs and lows, that is my focus," Arshdeep said ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"My life's mantra is to enjoy the present. Today is my rest day so I will enjoy my rest today. Kal ka Kal dekhenge (Will think about tomorrow when it comes). The T20 World Cup is two years away, very far I don't think much about the future," he added when a question on his future was thrown his way.
 

The Punjab pacer, who honed his red-ball skills in county cricket last season and put up a stellar display in the Duleep Trophy recently, has been making a case for a maiden Test cap too but doesn't want to talk about that.

"I want to do my best in all the formats wherever I get the opportunity," he said

Asked what difference he has felt in his white-ball skills since becoming an all-format player, Arshdeep said, "I enjoy that we can see how quickly you can adapt to the conditions, ground dimensions and format.

"It gives opportunity to the players to explore their skills. How he can take wickets in different ways, how to absorb pressure.

"Playing in different formats teaches players a lot. In red ball, you get more overs to bowl, it teaches you patience, here (in T20s) you don't need patience, you have to think about what a batter can do."
 


The hosts lead the series 1-0 and the second game is expected to be a high-scoring affair. In the five matches that the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted in the IPL earlier this year, teams crossed the 200-run mark eight times.

"We (Punjab Kings) didn't have a match here in the IPL this season but seeing the scores at this ground, I didn't feel like seeing the wicket.

"We will come tomorrow and assess the conditions and make plans accordingly. The coach and captain will check the wicket and tell us the plan," Arshdeep said.


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

