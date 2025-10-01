New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Dwarshius gets 2 in 2; Conway-Chapman depart

New Zealand and Australia clash in a highly anticipated three-match white-ball series, beginning with the first T20I being played today at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and opted to field first against the Kiwis. This marks the start of an exciting home season for the BlackCaps, who come into the contest with solid form and momentum from recent overseas victories. New Zealand recently swept Zimbabwe 2-0 in a Test series and also triumphed in a tri-nation T20I series featuring Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Despite a few injury setbacks, they’ll be confident heading into the opener. Michael Bracewell will lead the hosts, with key players like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, and Matt Henry expected to play vital roles.

Australia arrive with mixed results from their recent campaign in South Africa. While they managed to edge the Proteas 2-1 in the T20I series, they fell short in the ODIs, losing 1-2. The Aussies will be looking to reset and make a strong impression as they aim to claim the T20I series on New Zealand soil. Mitchell Marsh takes on the captaincy duties, with experienced names such as Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, and Josh Hazlewood forming a strong core for the visitors.

Australia vs New Zealand Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

Australia playing 11 Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live telecast: The live telecast of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.

Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live streaming: The live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.