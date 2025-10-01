Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Dwarshius gets 2 in 2; Conway-Chapman depart
Despite a few injury setbacks, NZ will be confident heading into the opener. Michael Bracewell will lead the hosts in the series.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
12:16 PM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Good end to the powerplay for NZ!

Over Summary 1 2 6 2 4 0; NZ 49/3 in 6 overs; Robinson 22 (18) Mitchell 22 (12)
 
Stoinis into the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - Robinson ends the over with a dot ball
 
Ball 5 - He gets FOUR again towards point.
 
Ball 4 - Another 2 runs taken by him towards covers.
 
Ball 3 - He pulls it hard for a SIX towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 2 - Robinson goes down the ground for 2 runs.
 
Ball 1 - Mitchell takes a risky single towards the keeper.

12:11 PM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 2 0 0 2 0; NZ 34/3 in 5 overs; Robinson 8 (13) Mitchell 21 (11)
 
Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - The batter ends the over with a block again.
 
Ball 5 - He gets another couple of runs towards deep square.
 
Ball 4 - Another block by Robinson on a shorter delivery.
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - 2 runs taken by RObinson towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Single by Mitchell on the first ball.

12:07 PM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: 14 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 4 2 6 1; NZ 29/3 in 4 overs; Robinson 4 (8) Mitchell 20 (10)
 
Dwarshius continues the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - A single to end the over
 
Ball 5 - A SIX down the ground this time
 
Ball 4 - He takes 2 runs towards cover.
 
Ball 3 - Mitchell gets an edge for FOUR towards fine leg.
 
Ball 2 - A quick single this time by Robinson
 
Ball 1 - A block to start the over.

12:02 PM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 4 0 1 1 0; NZ 15/3 in 3 overs; Robinson 3 (6) Mitchell 7 (6)
 
Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - Mitchell ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5 - A single again to give Mitchell the strike.
 
Ball 4 - He gets a single towards square.
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - Mitchell gets FOUR towards third man after an edge.
 
Ball 1 -  A single by Robinson.

11:58 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Dwarshius hits hard!

Over Summary 1 1 0 W W 2; NZ 8/3 in 2 overs; Robinson 1 (4) Mitchell 2 (2)
 
Dwarshius into the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - Mitchell gets off the mark with 2 runs.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Chapman sent for a duck. Caught behind.
 
Ball 3 - Conway cleaned up by Dwarshius.
 
Ball 2 - Robinson too gets his first run down the ground.
 
Ball 1 - Conway gets off the mark with a quick single.

11:56 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Dwarshius strikes again!

Chapman out for a duck as Dwarshius gets another wicket. 2 in 2 for him.

11:53 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Conway departs!

Conway cleaned up by Dwarshius as he takes his middle stump. 2 wickets in 2 over for AUS.

11:50 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Good start by the Aussies!

Over Summary 0 4 W 0 0 0; NZ 4/1 in 1 over; Robinson 0 (3) Devon Conway 0 (0)
 
Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia and concedes 4 runs from the over.

11:48 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Hazlewood strikes!

Josh Hazlewood gets the breakthrough as Tim Seifert departs early in the first over.

11:31 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 1st T20: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball at the Bay Oval today.

11:25 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 1st T20: Playing 11 for both sides!

11:21 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 1st T20: Mitchell Marsh wins the toss!

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and decided to bowl first against NZ today.

11:05 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the coin toss at Bay Oval as both NZ ans AUS look start the series on a high today.

11:01 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Both sides coming in hot!

New Zealand have enjoyed a strong run in 2025, winning nine of their 11 T20Is so far, while Australia have been in dominant form as well, suffering only two defeats in 17 matches since the last T20 World Cup.

10:56 AM

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Big names missing for both sides!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I encounter at Bay Oval. An early start to the summer for both sides as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. Toss to take place at 11:15 AM IST.

New Zealand and Australia clash in a highly anticipated three-match white-ball series, beginning with the first T20I being played today at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and opted to field first against the Kiwis.  This marks the start of an exciting home season for the BlackCaps, who come into the contest with solid form and momentum from recent overseas victories. New Zealand recently swept Zimbabwe 2-0 in a Test series and also triumphed in a tri-nation T20I series featuring Zimbabwe and South Africa. 
 
Australia arrive with mixed results from their recent campaign in South Africa. While they managed to edge the Proteas 2-1 in the T20I series, they fell short in the ODIs, losing 1-2. The Aussies will be looking to reset and make a strong impression as they aim to claim the T20I series on New Zealand soil. Mitchell Marsh takes on the captaincy duties, with experienced names such as Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, and Josh Hazlewood forming a strong core for the visitors. 
 
Australia vs New Zealand Playing 11
 
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
 
Australia playing 11  Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
 
Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live telecast: The live telecast of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.
 
Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live streaming: The live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

