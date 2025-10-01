New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Series kicks off at Bay Oval; Toss at 11:15 AM
Despite a few injury setbacks, NZ will be confident heading into the opener. Michael Bracewell will lead the hosts in the series.
New Zealand and Australia are set to clash in a highly anticipated three-match white-ball series, beginning with the first T20I being played tonight at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. This marks the start of an exciting home season for the BlackCaps, who come into the contest with solid form and momentum from recent overseas victories. New Zealand recently swept Zimbabwe 2-0 in a Test series and also triumphed in a tri-nation T20I series featuring Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Despite a few injury setbacks, they’ll be confident heading into the opener. Michael Bracewell will lead the hosts, with key players like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, and Matt Henry expected to play vital roles.
Australia arrive with mixed results from their recent campaign in South Africa. While they managed to edge the Proteas 2-1 in the T20I series, they fell short in the ODIs, losing 1-2. The Aussies will be looking to reset and make a strong impression as they aim to claim the T20I series on New Zealand soil. Mitchell Marsh takes on the captaincy duties, with experienced names such as Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, and Josh Hazlewood forming a strong core for the visitors.
Australia vs New Zealand Playing 11
New Zealand Playing 11 (Probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
Australia playing 11 (Probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between New Zealand and Australia will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live telecast: The live telecast of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.
Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live streaming: The live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
11:05 AM
New Zealand vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the coin toss at Bay Oval as both NZ ans AUS look start the series on a high today.
11:01 AM
New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Both sides coming in hot!
New Zealand have enjoyed a strong run in 2025, winning nine of their 11 T20Is so far, while Australia have been in dominant form as well, suffering only two defeats in 17 matches since the last T20 World Cup.
10:56 AM
New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Big names missing for both sides!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I encounter at Bay Oval. An early start to the summer for both sides as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. Toss to take place at 11:15 AM IST.
