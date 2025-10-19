ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India semi-final qualification scenarios

With just nine matches remaining in the league stage of the 2025 Women's World Cup, Australia and South Africa have already secured their spots in the semi-finals. However, the race for the final two spots remains wide open, with all six other teams still in contention. The upcoming clash between India and England at Indore's Holkar Stadium could be a decisive moment in this thrilling qualification battle.

India’s Path to the Semi-Finals

Matches Played: 4

Wins: 2

Points: 4

Net Run Rate (NRR): 0.682

India’s chances of making it to the semi-finals are still very much in their hands. A win in all of their remaining three matches would guarantee them a place in the final four. Additionally, finishing strong would allow them to avoid facing Australia in the semi-finals, provided the defending champions top the group.

India's remaining fixtures are against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. If India wins two of these three, they will secure a spot in the semi-finals with eight points. However, if they win just one, they will need help from other teams. India will hope that their net run rate (NRR) is strong enough to edge out Bangladesh or New Zealand, who may also finish on three wins. If India only manage to defeat Bangladesh, they'll need England to beat New Zealand in the final matches to stay in contention. England's Fight for Survival Matches Played: 4

Wins: 3 Points: 7 Net Run Rate (NRR): 1.864 Although England are unbeaten so far, they are not yet assured of a semi-final spot. With three games remaining against India, Australia, and New Zealand, one more victory would seal their qualification without relying on other results. However, if they remain on seven points, they will need India or New Zealand to lose at least two matches to stay above them in the standings. England's strong NRR is a key factor that could help them advance if they finish level on points with other teams. They will need to maintain their dominance in the remaining games to guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

New Zealand’s Slim Hopes Matches Played: 5 Wins: 1 Points: 4 Net Run Rate (NRR): -0.245 New Zealand’s hopes of progressing hinge on winning both of their remaining matches. Even with two wins, they will require results to go in their favour, such as India losing to either England or Bangladesh, or England losing to both India and Australia. New Zealand’s NRR is better than Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which could help them if the points table tightens up. If New Zealand loses to India, they will be eliminated from the tournament, while their chances remain alive if they beat England and India, and Bangladesh loses to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh’s Outside Chance Matches Played: 5 Wins: 1 Points: 2 Net Run Rate (NRR): -0.676 Bangladesh still has a slim chance to make the semi-finals, but they will need to win both of their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and India. Additionally, they will hope that England defeats both India and New Zealand. If New Zealand finishes with just six points, Bangladesh’s superior win count could help them advance. However, their poor NRR means they will need big victories in their remaining matches to improve their chances. Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s Last-Ditch Efforts

Matches Played: 5 Wins: 0 Points: 2 Net Run Rate (NRR): -1.564 (Sri Lanka), -1.887 (Pakistan) Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are yet to secure a win, but they still have an outside chance of qualifying. To stay in the race, Sri Lanka must win their last two matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh, hoping that India loses all their remaining games. They will also need England to beat New Zealand in the final match of the league stage. Similarly, Pakistan needs to win their final two games against South Africa and Sri Lanka. They will also rely on improving their NRR by large margins to surpass New Zealand, which could see them finish on six points.