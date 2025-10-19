India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE: IND eyeing comeback vs ENG; toss at 2:30 PM

Under pressure after two consecutive defeats, India will look to revive their faltering campaign when they take on England in a crucial Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday. With just two wins required from their remaining three games to stay in the semifinal race, the Women in Blue are expected to tweak their combination, possibly adding a sixth bowling option to balance their attack.

India’s reliance on five bowlers — three of them all-rounders — has backfired in recent games, exposing a lack of penetration. The absence of pacer Renuka Singh has left the attack one-dimensional, and her return could provide much-needed variety alongside young quick Kranti Gaud. The team may also consider bringing in Radha Yadav or Arundhati Reddy depending on conditions.

Equally concerning is the inconsistent form of India’s batting line-up. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal looked fluent against Australia, but the middle order, led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, has struggled to build on strong starts.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATE 1st ODI England, meanwhile, are unbeaten but far from flawless. Their batting has been shaky, but a disciplined bowling unit led by Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell — if fit — makes them formidable. With Holkar’s batting-friendly surface, another high-scoring thriller is on the cards.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India vs England playing 11

India Women playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

England Women playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Linsey Smith

India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

